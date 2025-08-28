Trump Eyes Pre-Midterm Convention to Cement GOP Majorities

President Donald Trump is considering holding a Republican National Convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS. We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Trump suggests a midterm RNC. There was rumors about the DNC doing something similar to show off rising stars in the party. pic.twitter.com/xVIueE0oem — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) August 28, 2025

The President offered no details on what would be discussed at the convention, nor on its location, but seemed to think it could positively benefit Republicans prior to the midterms. Historically, midterm elections are unfavorable to the party that controls the White House. Republicans currently hold only razor-thin majorities, seven seats in the House (excluding the RINOs) and six in the Senate, and will need more than procedural discipline to maintain control.

The momentum of a convention could provide the necessary force to solidify their advantage.

This move comes amid redistricting fights in Texas, where the Republican-controlled state legislature redrew five Democrat contorlled districts to make them more competitive in the midterm elections. Democratic governors have threatened to do the same, with California Governor Gavin Newsom being the most vocal; however, none have been successful so far.

President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

