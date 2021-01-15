New York

'Heartless Monster': Cuomo Critics Respond as His Spokesman Demeans Janice Dean

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 10:15 AM
Source: Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Janice Dean, the Fox News senior meteorologist who's been forcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take some accountability for the high number of COVID-related deaths in the Empire State, has reason to be irate. Both of her in-laws died in New York nursing homes after Cuomo enforced a mandate that brought recovering COVID patients back to the facilities. 

Since that personal pair of tragedies, Dean has called for independent investigations into Cuomo's nursing home order. She also published a Fox News op-ed accusing Cuomo, who recently and inexplicably won an Emmy for his coronavirus press conferences, of wanting to be a celebrity more than a leader.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi responded to Dean with this rude response in the Daily Mail:

“Every state has had issues with vaccine distribution because of lack of federal funds but we’re rapidly ramping up distribution and currently have administered more than 60 percent of the vaccines we have. Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.”

Again, Dean experienced personal loss this past year that seems to have been linked to the governor's policies. I think that gives her some sort of "credibility" on the issue.

Piggybacking off of Guy's message for the governor, "The View's" Meghan McCain added that Cuomo has "blood on his hands."

The Cuomo administration is still refusing to release the accurate number of COVID-related nursing home deaths from the past year. Their initial report did not include the number of individuals who died from COVID after being transferred from their nursing home to the hospital.

Most Popular