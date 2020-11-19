Gov. Noem Reveals the Results of Leaving Her State Open

It turns out that allowing people to leave their homes and go to work produces positive results. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has bucked the trend of closing down businesses during the pandemic because she saw that it would do more harm than good. And her decision has paid off. South Dakota's unemployment rate experienced an impressive drop.

Gov. Noem explained that while it may look like other states are being more aggressive about the virus, the data just doesn't justify all the restrictive mandates. In Wisconsin, where there's been a mask mandate since August, they have a higher rate of spread than South Dakota. The same with Montana.

"I don't want to approach a policy or a mandate just looking to make people feel good," she explained at a Wednesday press conference. "I want to do good. And actually put forward provisions that make a difference for families."

Noem has defended her decision-making even after lectures from leftist media personalities like Rachel Maddow who tried to paint her as an uncaring leader.

"Stop spreading fear," Noem told Maddow on Twitter in September. "Only 8% of South Dakota’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. We have and will continue to manage our resources to care for the people who need help. The people of South Dakota have accomplished this WITHOUT draconian lockdowns."