California Gov. Newsom Announces Draconian Rules for Thanksgiving

If you live in California, Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different this year, and be a lot less fun. The California Department of Public Health released its new guidelines for Turkey Day, and each rule is more insane than the last.

See below for some of the more outlandish guidelines that Californians will have to comply with next month as they try to kick off the holiday season.

All gatherings must include no more than three households, including hosts and guests, and must be held outdoors, lasting for two hours of less. "The longer the duration [of the gathering], the risk of transmission increases," the statement noted. "Gatherings that occur outdoors are significantly safer than indoor gatherings. All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized," the statement added. (Newsweek)

The guidelines come as Gov. Newsom reports that COVID cases and hospitalizations in California are trending up "slightly" and the 7-day positivity rate is also experiencing "modest" increases.

The CDPH adds that citizens can remove their masks while they're eating or drinking, or for health reasons, such as if the individual is feeling light-headed or needs to use their asthma inhaler.

That's not even the most nonsense part. The guidelines also advise Californians to avoid "singing, chanting, and shouting." In fact, they advise against any physical activity whatsoever.

"Singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission because these activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols into the air," the statement said. "Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged."

The playing of wind instruments is also "strongly discouraged."

Megyn Kelly helped lead the charge against the insane restrictions.

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

I don't think I'm alone in saying Gov. Newsom is a grinch.