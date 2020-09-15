Republicans Sound Off on Pelosi's 'Classless Response' to Trump's Middle East Peace Deal

President Trump took part in a historic Israel-Arab peace deal signing at the White House on Tuesday that will normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel. It's the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994.

"These agreements will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region,” Trump said ahead of the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the agreement “heralds a new dawn of peace." He shared how "grateful" he was to President Trump for his "decisive leadership.” UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed agreed that the Abraham Accords “would not have been possible” without his lead.

Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich was on the scene to witness the significant signing.

It’s a beautiful day at the White House for Middle East Peace pic.twitter.com/WPMb1DosfN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 15, 2020

The official mask of the signing ceremony of the #AbrahamAccords at the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/LtfGvalEe5 — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) September 15, 2020

Most everyone celebrated the moment as a key step toward peace in the Middle East. Everyone except House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently called the agreement a "distraction" from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases," Pelosi sarcastically said.

The House GOP regretted that the speaker was so "consumed by politics" that she couldn't celebrate this bipartisan achievement.

After years of instability, @POTUS has secured another historic peace deal in the Middle East.



Israel and Bahrain's diplomatic breakthrough will lead to a safer and more secure world.



...Yet Pelosi is so consumed by politics that she said these peace deals are "a distraction." — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 14, 2020

Pelosi released a new statement on Tuesday after the signing. This time she said that America "welcomes" the agreement, but that "questions remain."

Other leading Republicans shared their own disappointment in the speaker.

Nancy Pelosi's classless response to Trump's Middle East peace deal is an insult to America. She's done nothing but spit in the eyes of the people since she took office and it's time we send her packing.



She is anti-America and certainly not the Christian she pretends to be. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) September 15, 2020

If you (Pelosi, Biden, et al) can't truly celebrate the historic Abraham Accord for peace negotiated by @realDonaldTrump then what DO you celebrate? War? Chaos? Iran funding killing of Americans? It's a legit question. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 15, 2020

President Trump hinted that a handful more countries are expected to join the Abraham Accords in the near future.