In a Massive Blow to Press Freedom, CCP Shuts Down Hong Kong’s Largest Pro-Democracy Newspaper

The fundamental freedoms we enjoy in the United States are once again under attack by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as Hong Kong’s largest anti-government newspaper has been forced to shut its doors.

The newspaper, Apple Daily, is a pro-democracy tabloid owned by Next Digital, Hong Kong’s largest media conglomerate. In a statement on Wednesday, Next Digital announced that, due to the arrest of several employees and the freezing of millions of dollars in assets, Apple Daily would publish its final issue on Thursday. The tabloid will then cease all operations, and its website will be inaccessible after this Saturday, June 26.

Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily, arrest executives under national security law



Read: https://t.co/FJsGC8vwLp#AppleDailyENG #NationalSecurityLaw — Apple Daily HK ???? (@appledaily_hk) June 17, 2021

Apple Daily was founded in 1995 by entrepreneur and activist Jimmy Lai. It has consistently supported the struggles of Hong Kong citizens against the CCP, including during the widespread anti-extradition protests during 2019.

“The Company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” Next Digital’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

The shutdown of Apple Daily was enabled by a bogus “national security” law imposed on Hong Kong by the CCP last summer. Essentially, the law gives Beijing ultimate autonomy over dissent in the special administrative region, making it easier to punish CCP critics in phony trials often closed to the public. The law also establishes vague definitions of offenses like “secession,” “subversion,” and “terrorism.”

American lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn Beijing’s national security law.

Communist China moves forward with their national security law in Hong Kong that gives them authority to further crack down on protests & dissidents.



The US will not turn our backs on the brave pro-democracy fighters & we will continue being a voice for those who are oppressed. https://t.co/syjVikchfD — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 30, 2020

I am deeply concerned about China’s approval of a new national security law for Hong Kong. The law will erode the unique liberties that Hong Kong enjoys, including freedom of speech and assembly, and will stoke fear among those who seek to maintain Hong Kong’s democracy. pic.twitter.com/W57DqPxmPu — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 30, 2020

CCP control of Hong Kong has been on the rise during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which Beijing used as a further excuse to crack down on dissent. Particularly, the CCP cited public health concerns to justify shutting down a candlelight vigil commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Hong Kong — a former British colony — is a special administrative region of China under the “one country, two systems” doctrine. The region has generally been subjected to increasing CCP overreach since its cession by the United Kingdom in 1997.