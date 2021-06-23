China

In a Massive Blow to Press Freedom, CCP Shuts Down Hong Kong’s Largest Pro-Democracy Newspaper

Carson Swick
Carson Swick
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
In a Massive Blow to Press Freedom, CCP Shuts Down Hong Kong’s Largest Pro-Democracy Newspaper

Source: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

The fundamental freedoms we enjoy in the United States are once again under attack by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as Hong Kong’s largest anti-government newspaper has been forced to shut its doors.

The newspaper, Apple Daily, is a pro-democracy tabloid owned by Next Digital, Hong Kong’s largest media conglomerate. In a statement on Wednesday, Next Digital announced that, due to the arrest of several employees and the freezing of millions of dollars in assets, Apple Daily would publish its final issue on Thursday. The tabloid will then cease all operations, and its website will be inaccessible after this Saturday, June 26.

Apple Daily was founded in 1995 by entrepreneur and activist Jimmy Lai. It has consistently supported the struggles of Hong Kong citizens against the CCP, including during the widespread anti-extradition protests during 2019.

“The Company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” Next Digital’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

The shutdown of Apple Daily was enabled by a bogus “national security” law imposed on Hong Kong by the CCP last summer. Essentially, the law gives Beijing ultimate autonomy over dissent in the special administrative region, making it easier to punish CCP critics in phony trials often closed to the public. The law also establishes vague definitions of offenses like “secession,” “subversion,” and “terrorism.”

American lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn Beijing’s national security law.

CCP control of Hong Kong has been on the rise during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which Beijing used as a further excuse to crack down on dissent. Particularly, the CCP cited public health concerns to justify shutting down a candlelight vigil commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Hong Kong — a former British colony — is a special administrative region of China under the “one country, two systems” doctrine. The region has generally been subjected to increasing CCP overreach since its cession by the United Kingdom in 1997.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
There's an Important Crackdown Missing from Biden's Newest Gun Control Push
Katie Pavlich
It Looks Like Joe Biden Might Have Paid for Hunter's Wild Night Of Crack Cocaine and Hookers
Matt Vespa
Battleground Poll: Americans Reject Critical Race Theory Tenets, But 'Strong Democrats' Disagree
VIP
Guy Benson
Researcher Who Thanked Fauci Dubbed 'Favorite American COVID-19 Expert of Chinese State-Run Media'
Guy Benson

Trump Shreds Harris for Dragging Her Feet on Upcoming Border Visit
Julio Rosas
Biden Blasted For Latest Gun Control Push to 'Combat Crime'
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular