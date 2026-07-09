Susan Collins Already Defeated One of Her Possible Democrat Challengers

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows threw her hat in the ring to be the Democrats’ United States Senate nominee after Graham Platner announced he was suspending his campaign, but her entrance is already getting pushback.

Advertisement

Bellows previously ran against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in 2014, where she lost to Collins with 31.5% of the vote, compared with 68.4% of the vote for the Republican. She also recently lost a gubernatorial primary bid, which she came in fourth place during the first round of ranked-choice voting.

“Shenna Bellows just announced she is running for Maine US Senate,” the Maine GOP posted to X. “What is it that makes her think the outcome would be any different than 2014?”

“I am so excited to endorse my ally, my friend, and Maine’s next US senator, Graham Platner. Susan Collins doesn’t know what’s coming.” - Shenna Bellows 05/02/26



(She has since rescinded her endorsement, but only upon the most recent news drop.) https://t.co/cscXAXEV6E — Maine GOP (@mainegop) July 9, 2026

The Maine GOP also brought up her past endorsement of Platner, who she described in May as an “ally” and “friend.”

“She has since rescinded her endorsement, but only upon the most recent news drop,” the post added.

Bellows struck an optimistic tone in her announcement, as the next nominee will likely be decided at a party convention later this month, according to Bangor Daily News.

“The people of Maine have been building a movement that deserves to continue all the way to November when we beat Susan Collins,” Bellows said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Shenna Bellows just announced she is running for Maine US Senate.



What is it that makes her think the outcome would be any different than 2014? pic.twitter.com/7fLyYoMWqy — Maine GOP (@mainegop) July 9, 2026

“After serious consideration, I am announcing my campaign for United States Senate, because I believe that together we can unify Democrats in Maine at this difficult time, and forge ahead with a campaign that fights for working people, stands up to a broken system that’s working against us, and defeats Susan Collins,” the Democrat added.

Other Democrats have also entered the race, including Nirav Shah, Jordan Wood and Troy Jackson. As of Thursday afternoon, Platner had not officially submitted the paperwork necessary to drop out that’s due by Monday.

Townhall reached out to the Bellows campaign, but they did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.