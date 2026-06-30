Trump Responds to Landmark Women's Sports Ruling

President Donald Trump responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia, et al. v. B.P.J., which allows states to keep women’s sports for females-only in schools.

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“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

The court’s 6-3 decision determined that there was no constitutional violation or Title IX for Idaho and West Virginia laws on the matter, Townhall previously reported.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “the question before the Court is: Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females?”

“In other words, may schools determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex? The answer is yes,” the justice added.

The ruling was largely celebrated by conservatives, whereas liberal groups lambasted the court’s majority.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for upholding West Virginia’s common-sense law to protect girls’ sports,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) posted to X.

I applaud the Supreme Court for upholding West Virginia’s common-sense law to protect girls’ sports. As an athlete myself and the mother of a daughter who played a college sport, I believe strongly that allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports undermines the very… — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 30, 2026

“As an athlete myself and the mother of a daughter who played a college sport, I believe strongly that allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports undermines the very fairness and protections Title IX was designed to provide,” she continued.

Trump signed an Executive Order last February outlining that “it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson called the ruling “the latest decision by the conservative justices on the Supreme Court to roll back protections for marginalized communities and create a second class citizenship for millions of people.”

“No kid – not my kid, not your kid, not any kid – deserves to be discriminated against. Yet this ruling is heartbreaking for transgender student athletes who are being forced to sit on the sidelines simply for who they are,” Robinson stated. "When politicians convince the public that any girl could be ‘the wrong kind of girl,’ they invite harassment, intimidation, invasive questioning, or even an inspection of their body by a total stranger."

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