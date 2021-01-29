Father of Son Killed by Illegal Alien Warns Biden's Immigration Agenda Will Create More Victims

A father whose son was slain by an illegal immigrant is speaking out about the Biden administration's immigration agenda. According to the father, the president is playing politics and putting lives at risk.

In 2010, Don Rosenberg lost his son, 25-year-old Drew Rosenberg, to an illegal immigrant driver in San Francisco. Rosenberg has since founded Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime to give voice to those victimized by illegal aliens. Rosenberg is warning the current administration's policies when it comes to illegal immigration will only create more victims.

"With Covid he talks about, 'you have to listen to the scientists, the experts, and look at the facts.' Well, with immigration he is listening to the politicians, he's listening to the advocates, and he's ignoring all the facts," Rosenberg told John Roberts on Fox News's America Reports. "And it's going to get people killed. It's going to create more crime."

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration's freeze on deportations following a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, but it's only temporary. The Department of Homeland Security has also used its discretion to release a number of illegal aliens from detention. The centerpiece of Biden's immigration plan is an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, and dangerous sanctuary policies throughout the country are likely to find a strong ally in the new administration.

Rosenberg called out Democrats for being hypocrites who talk about "no one being above the law" and "doing everything to keep people safe," while Americans like Rosenberg and countless others are victimized by people illegally in the United States.

It was recently reported that Jill Biden's focus as first lady will be to help reunite migrant children separated from adults at the border. But for parents like Don Rosenberg, not even "Dr." Jill Biden can do anything to bring back loved ones.

