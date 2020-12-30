Florida Governor Had the Perfect Response to Reporter's Question About the Coronavirus Vaccine

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked by a reporter whether or not he has been vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus. The governor had a pretty good answer.

"No," DeSantis began. "What I have said is 'I'm willing to take it but I am not the priority.'"

"I'm 45, so the people under 45 are not going to be first in line for this."

The governor said that when it is his turn to take the vaccine he will. But DeSantis wants seniors, people like his parents and grandparents, to be first in line for the vaccine.

"Granted, I'm an elected official but whoop dee do," DeSantis added. "At the end of the day, let's focus where the risk is."

He literally plays every card right https://t.co/zFgVdzFTLp — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 30, 2020

The governor's selflessness over the vaccine is in sharp contrast to that of progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who cut in front of the line to get vaccinated before the elderly and the vulnerable. It was too much for even her fellow "Squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN), to bear.

"We are not more important [than] frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices [every day]," Omar wrote in response to her House colleagues getting vaccinated. "Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said back in October that he would refrain from getting vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus.

"I do hope a vaccine is developed soon, but I won’t be taking it," said Massie.

The congressman told The Courier Journal, "I’m not in a high/risk category and I trust my natural immune system response over a pharmaceutically stimulated response."

It's good to see at least some of our elected leaders would like the vaccine to go to those most vulnerable first, not to those with political connections.