Leader McCarthy Just Made It Clear Where He Stands On Eric Swalwell's Intel Committee Assignment

After attending a briefing on Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-CA) romantic relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made it clear to reporters on Friday where he stands when it comes to the compromised Swalwell keeping his coveted seat on the sensitive House Intelligence Committee.

"He should not be on Intel," said McCarthy.

"The Intelligence Committee is a special committee," McCarthy continued. "It's a committee that keeps our secrets. It's a committee that is able to know our secrets. It's a committee that has a lot of information that other members of Congress do not, and I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place long before this individual should be seated."

True, but none of them are as sanctimonious and narcissistic as Swalwell.

.@GOPLeader on Rep. Eric Swalwell: "He should not be on Intel." pic.twitter.com/ep8X0foYE8 — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the same briefing without making any comments. Pelosi previously defended her choice to appoint Swalwell to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Swalwell has served on the committee since Jan. 2015.

"I don't have any concern about Mr. Swalwell," Pelosi said last week after Axios broke news about the scandal.

Fang Fang, a Chinese national, reportedly targeted up-and-coming local politicians in California's Bay Area and other parts of the United States. She reportedly took part in fundraising activities for Swalwell's 2014 re-election campaign and maintained a romantic relationship with the congressman.