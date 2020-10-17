Supreme Court

Superspreader Women's March Draws Thousands Across the Country

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 3:00 PM
The media's double standard when it comes to the contagious Wuhan coronavirus and left-wing protests is alive and well. On Saturday, thousands packed the streets in that nation's capital to participate in the second Women's March being held this year as the United States struggles through the global pandemic. Other events are taking place in cities across the country, and while demonstrators are all championing various left-wing causes, the participants appear united in their opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court.  

Outside the Supreme Court, the left-wing marchers encountered a group of pro-life counter-demonstrators who bravely held up signs in defense of the unborn and voiced their support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court, which is expected to take place next week. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion up to the moment of birth and believe babies who survive abortions should be left there to die. 

The media hyperventilated for weeks about the Sturgis Rally held in South Dakota and even published cell phone data tracking the rallygoers' movements. Can we get the cellphone data for the Women's March attendees and see where these RBG-obsessed women are coming from? 

Many Democratic groups were forced to disassociate themselves from the Women's March after founders of the Women's March were exposed as anti-Semites. 

