Superspreader Women's March Draws Thousands Across the Country

The media's double standard when it comes to the contagious Wuhan coronavirus and left-wing protests is alive and well. On Saturday, thousands packed the streets in that nation's capital to participate in the second Women's March being held this year as the United States struggles through the global pandemic. Other events are taking place in cities across the country, and while demonstrators are all championing various left-wing causes, the participants appear united in their opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Women’s March super spreader event in Washington DC today. Or are pussy hat-wearing feminists immune from coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/3jGNWrdPq9 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 17, 2020

Outside the Supreme Court, the left-wing marchers encountered a group of pro-life counter-demonstrators who bravely held up signs in defense of the unborn and voiced their support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court, which is expected to take place next week. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion up to the moment of birth and believe babies who survive abortions should be left there to die.

We’ve reached the Supreme Court where the Women’s March has met a line of pro-life protesters. There’s now a sort of standoff with the two groups pic.twitter.com/OF2VNuiTmm — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 17, 2020

Women’s March protesters scream at pro life pregnant woman. She was playing her babies heartbeat on a sonogram for the crowd to hear. pic.twitter.com/9LE2TLrZ5A — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) October 17, 2020

The media hyperventilated for weeks about the Sturgis Rally held in South Dakota and even published cell phone data tracking the rallygoers' movements. Can we get the cellphone data for the Women's March attendees and see where these RBG-obsessed women are coming from?

Many Democratic groups were forced to disassociate themselves from the Women's March after founders of the Women's March were exposed as anti-Semites.