Another Migrant Caravan Departs for the United States

The United States is such a white supremacist, oppressive, and evil country that a whole new caravan of migrants is leaving Honduras bound for the United States, where mail-in ballots await.

CBS News reports that a migrant caravan was expected to leave October 1 but that hundreds of migrants are leaving early just two weeks after Honduras opened its northern border with Guatemala.

The migrants will travel en masse across the continent amid the global pandemic in hopes of spreading out across the interior of the United States. Pictures of the migrants showed many were not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

(Via CBS News)

Mexico's immigration agency said in a statement that it would enforce "safe, orderly and legal" migration and not do anything to promote the formation of a migrant caravan. The U.S. Embassy in Honduras said via Twitter Wednesday that migration to the U.S. was more difficult than ever right now and more dangerous because of COVID-19. But the push factors driving migrants from Central America certainly haven't eased during the pandemic. The lack of jobs and struggle for families to put food on the table have only worsened.

It's not a great time for America either, not that there is ever a great time to take in a huge caravan of unvetted migrants. Millions of Americans are still out of work, large parts of the country are shut down, and leftists are attacking cops and violently rioting in the streets.

Democrats and the media will be clamoring for President Trump to fling open the border and roll out the red carpet.