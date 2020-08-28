Teen Receives Bill for Police Overtime After Organizing Black Lives Matter Protest

A teenager in New Jersey who organized a Black Lives Matter rally received a $2500 bill from the town's mayor to cover police overtime for her gathering. Black Lives Matter events held throughout the country have culminated in widescale looting, destruction, violence, and death.

Mayor Mario Kranjac of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, doesn't believe it's right for hardworking taxpayers to be on the hook for the criminality of left-wing protesters.

"Please promptly forward your payment to the borough in the amount of $2,499.26 for the police overtime caused by your protest," the mayor wrote in a letter to the 18-year-old organizer of the event. According to the mayor, the teenager had refused to meet with officials before her protest, requiring leaders to hastily come up with security plans for the event.

"As with any privately-sponsored event that takes place in the borough requiring police safety, an invoice was sent to the organizer for police overtime since it would be unfair to require our residents to financially support a private event," the mayor told NJ Advance Media.

The legal director for the ACLU in New Jersey, Jeanne LoCicero, told the Associated Press, "the idea of sending a bill to protesters is shocking."

What's so "shocking" about it? Sure Americans have a right to peaceably assemble, but the taxpayer doesn't have to pay for it. You also have a right to own a gun, but taxpayers don't actually buy the gun for you.

The taxpayers have been subsidizing the Left's Marxist tactics for years and it's time for that to end. Let's make the Left fund the police.