Oklahoma Lawmakers Prepare 'Back the Blue' Legislation in Support of Cops

While Democratic lawmakers are answering calls to defund the police, Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma are drafting "Back the Blue" legislation to show their support for members of the law enforcement community.

"We have an aging workforce in law enforcement and as these individuals retire, it's going to be incredibly difficult to recruit police officers for the last decade," State Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow), one of the state representatives working on the bill, told News 9 in a recent interview.