Pelosi Suffers Meltdown After Learning of Roger Stone Commutation

On Friday, President Trump commuted the prison sentence of former political aide and longtime associate Roger Stone. And on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered a meltdown.

"President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of top campaign advisor Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption," Pelosi said in a statement.

The speaker vowed congressional action to rewrite the Constitution and rein in the president's ability to grant reprieves and pardons.

“Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing," Pelosi wailed. "Legislation is needed to ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution."

Stone was convicted of process crimes involving witness tampering and false statements that he made to Robert Mueller's investigation into nonexistent collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. What Stone was accused of lying about isn't even illegal.

"Roger Stone’s seven felony crimes, which include lying to Congress and witness tampering, constitute grave crimes," Pelosi continued. "All who commit these illegal acts should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

If so, what happened with James Clapper? When do the trials of Andrew McCabe, James Comey, and John Brennan begin? And what about the investigators who lied to the FISA courts? When will these people and others "be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law"?