WATCH: Don. Jr. Slams Liz Cheney and GOP Establishment for 'America Last' Policies

During his speech to CPAC on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. praised Florida's COVID policies and slammed President Joe Biden's actions during the first 30 days of the new administration. He also challenged GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

"Honestly, guys, what I see in Florida right now, is exemplary of the Republican Party. This is a state, like the party, that has opened schools, opened businesses, and opened churches," Trump Jr. said. "What we've seen in the more left-leaning states is exactly the opposite. The only thing that they have opened is open borders."

Trump Jr. pointed out that the legacy media repeatedly told Americans that Biden is a moderate who wouldn't push progressive policies, like ending the Keystone Pipeline or cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party.

"You think that $100 million 'investment' in Hunter came for free? No, the Chinese have a great return on investment," he said. "But more importantly, who would have thought in 30 days we'd be bombing the Middle East again? I would."

Don Jr. went on to slam Cheney, who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for "inciting an insurrection" in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.

"The one thing I will say for Liz Cheney is I'm sure she has a lot of bipartisan support because if there's one thing her and Joe Biden definitely want to do it's bomb the Middle East. Everything else is a disaster. Everything else is just RINO policies, the kind of policies that put a Republican Party in a kind of position to where they needed a Donald Trump," he explained.

According to Don Jr., Cheney hates President Trump because "she's tied to an establishment that has done nothing but fail us time and time again."

"If there's one thing the Republican Party has been really good at over the last few decades it's snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They've caved to every special interest, they've caved to corporate America, they've caved and bowed to the radical left that hates their guts, hates their values, and hates their freedoms," he explained.

Even though the legacy media fails to report on scandals, like Hunter Biden's ties to China or Gov. Andrew Cuomo purposefully covering up nursing home deaths in his state, Don Jr. encouraged attendees to keep fighting.

He closed his speech by saying President Trump's CPAC speech on keynote speech will solidify the former president's place as the leader of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement.