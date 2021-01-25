coronavirus
VIP

A Big Box Store Is Working to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations Across America

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
A Big Box Store Is Working to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations Across America

Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Biden administration's goal for the first 100 days in office is to get 100 million Wuhan coronavirus vaccinates into the arms of Americans. In order to do that, the administration wants to see the production ramped up and mass distribution sites to take place across the nation. 

According to White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, the administration has a plan

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals, out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain told NBC's Chuck Todd. "As everyone in America has seen, the way in which people get vaccines is chaotic, is very limited. We've seen this factor all over the country, where millions of doses have been distributed, about half of that has been given out. So the process of getting the vaccine into arms, that's the hard process, that's where we're behind as a country and that's where we're focused in the Biden administration on getting that ramped up."

Walmart plans to play a role in vaccine distribution. Currently the box store chain is vaccinating health care workers in New Mexico and Arkansas. In the coming weeks, the retail giant plans to expand to Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico.

The company believes they have an advantage that can be utilized: they have stores in areas that are considered rural. 

"We have nearly 4,000 Walmart locations that are positioned within one or more of the federally designated medically underserved areas or where there are limited pharmacy options," Walmart said in a press release.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As Recall Effort Picks up Steam, Newsom Reportedly to Lift Stay-at-home Order in State
Leah Barkoukis
Why One Union That Endorsed Biden Already Has Buyer's Remorse
Leah Barkoukis

Why the NYT Is Encouraging Americans to Practice 'Double-Masking'
Beth Baumann
Liz Cheney Isn't the Only House Republican Getting Censured for Impeachment Vote
Bronson Stocking

COVID Lockdowns Are Winding Down In Some Democratic-run States. Here's Why.
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Sen. Rand Paul Shreds George Stephanopoulos for Being a Liberal Hack
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular