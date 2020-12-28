coronavirus
Woke Mob Doesn't Find Jennifer Aniston's COVID Humor Very Funny

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2020 has been a hell of a year. It's been tough to have every facet of our lives turned upside down because of the Wuhan coronavirus. Many are unemployed. Some are facing eviction. Others don't know if they'll be able to put food on the table. Masks and lockdowns have become part of the "norm." And, for most, having a sense of humor is paramount to getting through this dreadful year.

"Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston decided to hang a Christmas ornament that adequately captured the year: 

But people on social media found no humor in Aniston's "pandemic jokes."

No, this isn't the first pandemic. There's been H1N1 and Ebola. This just so happens to be the first pandemic where everyone's lives were severely impacted. People were told to stay home. Businesses closed their doors forr good. Unemployment skyrocketed. 

Either way, the cancel culture mob was going to come after the celebrity. If she posted something positive and uplifting, they would have said she doesn't know what it's like to live paycheck-to-paycheck or that she's in her cushy mansion and doesn't have much to worry about. But come on. People have been making all sorts of masks, ornaments and other decorations to commemorate – or joke about – the pandemic. It doesn't mean she's not taking it seriously. It means she's coping with things the way she knows how to.

Most Popular