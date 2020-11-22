What Hollywood Celebs Are Saying About Don Jr.'s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus earlier this week despite being asymptomatic. in fact, he was preparing to take his son on a trip, which is why he was tested.

"I wanted to get tested before out an abundance of caution and, you know, tested positive, so gotta cancel that trip," Don Jr. said in an update to his Instagram followers. "Hopefully I can make it up to him a little bit later."

The president's son said the weirdest part about having the virus is that he's totally asymptomatic.

Once the results came back, Don Jr. said he was following CDC guidelines and quarantining like he's supposed to.

"Maybe it's a false positive. Maybe it's not. I'll follow the protocols, take a little bit more time, take a couple more tests and test negative a couple times before the holidays," he explained.

Of course, Hollywood had a field day with the news.

I guess his father finally hugged him.... https://t.co/Md5O333c2H — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 20, 2020

The worst part is so many found joy in knowing Don Jr. contracted the virus.

Mixed emotions? Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for Covid 19 today. Humm! How do I feel? I know it’s serious! But I am smiling! — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) November 21, 2020

And for whatever reason they all seem to think Don Jr. does cocaine. It's like they confused Don Jr. and Hunter Biden.

Don Jr has tested positive. His contacts include:

- 12 drug dealers who want their money

- The newest parts of Kimberly Guilfoyle

- A Stop sign he punched and tried to pay for sex

- Lindsey Graham, from a piggyback ride

- Mitch McConnell's neck, used as a cardigan pic.twitter.com/uvDGGoDgJw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 20, 2020

I hear @DonaldJTrumpJr tested positive for the coronavirus.



I hear he’s self isolating and doing lines of cocaine.#KidVicious?? pic.twitter.com/oBoXRy4PHu — Kirk Acevedo???? (@kirkacevedo) November 20, 2020

LISTEN UP!

If America

had adequate contact tracing

we'd already be

identifying,

alerting,

monitoring,

and supporting

any individuals

who've done coke with Donald Trump Jr

over the 2 weeks.#SCIENCE — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 21, 2020

Welp I guess we’re about to find out if cocaine cures COVID. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 21, 2020

"Give me a break...I kept hearing about new infections, but...'Why aren't they talking about deaths? Oh! because the number is almost nothing.'"



- Donald Trump Jr. on Oct 30th



He now has COVID.



Yesterday 1,962 Americans died of COVID.



Over 253,000 Americans have died so far. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 20, 2020

I guess coke doesn't stop Covid, Junior. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 20, 2020

Covid tested positive for Donald Trump Jr?? — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 20, 2020

Daddy’s Little Accident has Corona!!!#DonaldTrumpJr you filthy infectious Pig!!!!

Damn!

The Best is yet to come!.



Wow what a pleasant surprise on a Friday.#DisruptiveBehavior #PigDick



The @iamrapaport is here:https://t.co/Q8XeE6KyIf pic.twitter.com/vC8s62yreN — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 21, 2020

Sadly, nothing is surprising coming from Hollywood anymore. These sort of things are expected. If any of us on the right were happy that those we disagree with got sick, we'd be called things like white supremacists, xenophobes, sexists, and whatever other insult that can be hurled.