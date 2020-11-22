Donald Trump Jr.
What Hollywood Celebs Are Saying About Don Jr.'s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus earlier this week despite being asymptomatic. in fact, he was preparing to take his son on a trip, which is why he was tested. 

"I wanted to get tested before out an abundance of caution and, you know, tested positive, so gotta cancel that trip," Don Jr. said in an update to his Instagram followers. "Hopefully I can make it up to him a little bit later."

The president's son said the weirdest part about having the virus is that he's totally asymptomatic. 

Once the results came back, Don Jr. said he was following CDC guidelines and quarantining like he's supposed to.

"Maybe it's a false positive. Maybe it's not. I'll follow the protocols, take a little bit more time, take a couple more tests and test negative a couple times before the holidays," he explained. 

Of course, Hollywood had a field day with the news. 

The worst part is so many found joy in knowing Don Jr. contracted the virus.

And for whatever reason they all seem to think Don Jr. does cocaine. It's like they confused Don Jr. and Hunter Biden.

Sadly, nothing is surprising coming from Hollywood anymore. These sort of things are expected. If any of us on the right were happy that those we disagree with got sick, we'd be called things like white supremacists, xenophobes, sexists, and whatever other insult that can be hurled.

Most Popular