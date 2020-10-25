Mike Pence

Pence's Top White House Aide Is Positive for Coronavirus

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 10:35 AM
Source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus late Saturday night. 

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said in a statement. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health."

Although Short tested positive, Pence will continue his aggressive campaign schedule for the last week of the campaign, a decision that was made in consultation with the White House medical team.

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," O'Malley said.

Earlier this week, Marty Obst, an adviser to Pence, tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Obst is not a White House employee and not someone who has been in close contact with the vice president. 

The news of Short's diagnosis broke as Vice President Mike Pence returned to the White House from campaign events in Florida. 

Shortly after President Donald Trump landed at the White House from campaign events in Ohio, the press asked him what he thought of Short's diagnosis. 

"He's going to be fine. But he's quarantining," Trump said.

