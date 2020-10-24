Jennifer Aniston Sounds Off on People Voting for Kanye West

"Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston on Friday dropped her official ballot into a United States Postal Service box. She shared a picture on social media, encouraging her more than 3.5 million followers to get out and do the same.

She revealed that she voted from the Democratic ticket featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," Aniston said, referring to President Donald Trump and the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, Aniston said she wanted Americans to think about a number of issues, including those that impact women, the LGBTQ community, the black community and the elderly.

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency," she concluded.

She took issue with rapper Kanye West appearing on the ballot. Aniston encouraged people to "please be responsible" with their vote. She also said "It's not funny to vote for Kanye."

At the end of the day, it will be interesting to see how many votes Kanye West gets, especially from young people. His goal in this whole thing isn't to win the election and become president. His goal is to pull votes from Biden, especially from young people who traditionally wouldn't support President Trump. How successful he is will be an interesting sight.