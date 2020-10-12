California Releases Ridiculously Stringent Coronavirus 'Guidelines' for the Holidays

The State of California on Monday released Wuhan coronavirus guidelines for holiday gatherings and parties as we head into the winter months. Of course, the guidelines are rather stringent and eye-roll worthy.

According to California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, residents should have all gatherings outside, either in their yards or nearby parks. The only time people should go inside is to use the restroom, which must be sanitized frequently.

The people at the gathering should be limited to no more than three households. Those who are considered high risk or elderly should stay home. Of course, mask-wearing and social distancing are a given and gatherings should conclude after approximately two hours. The argument is that the longer a person is in contact with others the greater the likelihood of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus.

The state also stressed the importance of Californians wearing masks if they plan to sing, chant or shout because "physical exertion significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission because these activities increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols into the air."

According to the state guidelines, the only time it's socially acceptable for a person to remove their face covering is when they're eating or drinking or need to "meet urgent medical needs," like using an inhaler or taking medications.

Those who conduct gatherings are encouraged to collect names and contact information of all attendees in case contact tracing is needed down the road.

"(The guidance) is really not to say that it's a good idea or appropriate to gather, but to say (with) more than three households, you really are increasing your risk," Dr. Ghaly said during Monday's press conference.