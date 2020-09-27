Just How Many Justices Were Confirmed in 16 Days or Less?

The Democrats are running with the idea that Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination is illegitimate, that it's being rushed through because her confirmation hearings are set to begin on Oct. 12th. What they're conveniently leaving out is this isn't a first. There's precedent there. In fact, since 1962, eight Supreme Court nominees have been nominated and had their confirmation hearings begin within 15 days or less.

President Gerald Ford announced the nomination of Justice John Paul Stevens on Nov. 28, 1975. Just 10 days later, on Dec. 8, 1975, the Senate Judiciary Committee began Stevens' hearings.

President Richard Nixon announced the nomination of Justice William Rehnquist and Justice Lewis Powell's on Oct. 21, 1971. The Senate Judiciary Committee began Rehnquist's hearings 13 days later on Nov. 3.

President Richard Nixon announced the nomination of Justice Harry Blackmun on Apr. 14, 1970. Just 15 days later on Apr. 29, 1970 the Senate Judiciary committee started his hearings.

President Richard Nixon announced Chief Justice Warren Burger's nomination on May 21, 1969. The Senate Judiciary Committee began his confirmation hearings 13 days later on June 3, 1969.

President Lyndon B. Johnson had the shortest time between his nomination of Justice Abe Fortas and the hearing process. Johnson nominated Fortas on July 28, 1965. The hearings began eight days later on Aug. 5, 1965.

President John F. Kennedy nominated Justice Arthur Goldberg's nomination on Aug. 29, 1962. Goldberg's confirmation hears began 13 days later on Sept. 11, 1962.

President John F. Kennedy nominated Justice Byron White on Mar. 30, 1962. The Senate Judiciary Committee began 12 days later on Apr. 11, 1962.

Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation will began 16 days after President Donald Trump's official nomination. It shouldn't be considered controversial for the Senate Judiciary Committee to begin the nomination process. This has happened for decades, under both Republican and Democratic presidents.