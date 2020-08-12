WATCH: Tucker Has the Ultimate Response to Politicians Marching Alongside BLM

Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday slammed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for standing alongside Black Lives Matter protestors. The host reminded viewers that the BLM movement has been responsible for the rioting and looting taking place across the country and, most recently, in Chicago.

"Well the vandals are brazen. Why? Because they're allowed to be. Because our politicians are shameless cowards. Mostly shameless Democrats but not all," Carlson explained. "You'll remember that Mitt Romney marched and showed his support. What does Mitt Romney think of the looting of downtown Chicago?"

"Is Mitt Romney for theft? For crime? Most people aren't. Most Democrats aren't," the Fox News host said. "But no one's saying this. So instead of condemning BLM, they're getting rid of Columbus Day for Juneteenth. They're marching with BLM. Think that encourages rioting? Yeah."

Carlson also chided the Democratic National Committee's decision to invite Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – who went by "Sandy" when she was younger – to speak at their convention.

"When the DNC gives a primetime speaking slot to Sandy Cortez, another child of privilege who wants to eliminate prisons and destroy the police, maybe it's kind of an endorsement," Carlson said. "Yeah. You bet it is."

What's happening in our nation isn't a mistake. Politicians are bending a knee to the rage mob because they're afraid the mob will come after them. People like Mitt Romney go whichever way the wind blows. He's afraid of being canceled himself so what does he do? Stand by their side. He literally follows the "if you can't beat them, join them" mentality. Sadly, it's a theme that's happening all too often. Americans are afraid to stand up and denounce the BLM movement and their atrocities. Why? Because they see what happens when others make the same attempt.