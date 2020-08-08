Awkward: Biden and His Campaign Are at Odds Over a Potential VP Pick

There has been much speculation about who former Vice President Joe Biden will pick as his running mate. The rumor mill has gone wild. Some speculated it would be California Sen. Kamala Harris, while others were convinced it would be failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Axios reported last week that the list was narrowed down to Harris and former UN Ambassador Susan Rice. But Biden met with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, causing many to ask if Biden really has narrowed down his selection.

Things took an interesting turn when on Saturday, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden if he picked a running mate yet. Biden said he did.

"Yeah. I have," Biden said while riding his bike.

Biden campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo, however, said the former vice president hasn't actually made a decision. Ducklo also took a jab at Doocy and Fox, saying when the confirmation comes, it won't be to the conservative news station.

Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it's not @pdoocy of @FoxNews. https://t.co/iMfqMGepTE — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 8, 2020

Regardless of who Biden chooses or doesn't choose, dragging this out is getting old. Americans are tired of the suspense. They want to know who Biden would choose to be the next leader of the free world, should he win the White House in November. The reason his selection is so important: whoever he chooses to be by his side can make or break his chances, especially with progressives and independents. Biden's campaign lacks progressive enthusiasm because of his middle-of-the-road policies and his longtime involvement in Washington politics. Not to mention there's Biden's clear cognitive decline.