Facebook Pulls One of President Trump's Posts for 'Misinformation'

On Monday, Facebook pulled one of President Donald Trump's posts on the social media platform for "misinformation" about the Wuhan coronavirus. The post included a video of an interview Trump did with Fox News.

"I think the schools should open. This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away and my view is that schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost – and I would say almost definitely – almost immune from this disease," the president told Fox. "So few. They've got stronger – hard to believe, and I don't know how you feel about – but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for the virus. They don't have a problem. They just don't have a problem."

The president cited New Jersey, which had thousands of deaths, as a prime example.

"There was only one person under the age of 18 that died from this and I think that person also had diabetes, a young person," Trump explained.

Below is the clip that was pulled:

The social media platform took issue with Trump's claim that children are "almost immune" from the Wuhan coronavirus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN in a statement.

Facebook said this is the first time they have removed one of Trump's posts about the coronavirus because of "misinformation." The platform has previously put fact-checking labels on a post about mail-in ballots and on a campaign ad that had a triangle, something Facebook considered a Nazi symbol, Business Insider reported.