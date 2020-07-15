Burger King Is So Woke They're Singing About Cow Farts and Climate Change

Since climate change is apparently a really big threat to our world, Burger King decided to create an ad talking about how cows' farts and burps lead to greenhouse gasses and emissions. Apparently they're working to create some kind of non-meat alternative to beef.

And what better way to do it than by having kids singing an obnoxious song about how cows are polluting the world?

Below are the lyrics (and yes, it's ridiculous):

When cows fart and burp and platter, well that ain't no laughing matter. They're releasing methane every time they do and that methane from their rear goes up to the atmosphere and pollutes our planet, warming me and you. Yes, that methane that they pass is a greenhouse gas that'll trap the sun's heat n' change our climate. Jeez, is it hot in here or is it me? So to change their emissions, Burger King went on a mission, testing diets that would help reduce their farts. That's a start! And by now there ain't no question that it's helping cow's digestion, adding lemongrass so they can play their part. Reducing methaneeee... methaneeee.... And the scientists have proven that it works. Reducing methaneeee... methaneeee.... We can reduce emissions by more than a third. Reducing methaneeee... methaneeee.... And the formula is free and open source. So join reducing methaneeee... methaneeee.... Got the cow kids singing for a better world.

The ad concludes with the company acknowledging its contribution to climate change

"Since we are part of the problem, we are working to be part of the problem."

Why does every company have to be woke? Why does every company have to become political? If you're a fast food chain, stick to making burgers. If you're a clothing brand, stick to providing t-shirts and jeans to customers. Stop getting involved in politics. Some of us want to enjoy our burgers without thinking of farting cows.