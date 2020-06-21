Amazon Prevents Conservative Publishing Company From Promoting a Book Questioning the 'Transgender Craze'

Social media platforms and even online retailers are known to pander to the left. Just look at what they decide to censor or what type of content gets buried for things that are more in line with their political ideology.

It turns out that Amazon is keeping our sister company, Regnery Publishing, from paying to promote Wall Street Journal reporter Sharon Shrier's new book, "Irresponsible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."

Amazon sent Regnery an email saying the company was not allowed to promote the book because the ad "contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation. Hence, this campaign will not be allowed to be advertised."

Our full statement: The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative. If you’re not on board, you’ll have your head handed to you. 1/3 https://t.co/1EiH8EzE19 — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

Not surprisingly, Amazon allows major publishing companies to promote books that promote transgenderism:

If you go on Amazon right now and search ‘transgender books,’ you will find paid advertisements from major publishing houses promoting books on the side of this issue Amazon apparently agrees with. 2/3 — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

But if you’re a college fball coach who wears a conservative tshirt, an editor at the @nytimes who runs an opinion piece by a Rep senator, or a respected journalist who writes for @WSJ investigating a serious social issue affecting young women in America, you will be silenced 3/3 — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

A simple search for "transgender" in the books category promotes ads for gay pride month and chest binders.

If you search “transgender” in the books category on the Amazon app right now, you will see a paid ad for LGBT pride month from a prominent publisher and a paid ad for a chest binder. Amazon has told us we are not even allowed to bid on that ad space for “Irreversible Damage.” pic.twitter.com/z4266UlXSt — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

“Irreversible Damage” appears as the first *organic* search result—an indication of the book’s popularity/demand. Publishers use Amazon Advertising Services to bid for top placement in search results, but Amazon has blocked us from doing so for ”Irreversible Damage.” pic.twitter.com/Mtabviv1Hf — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

When one user searched the book on the UK version of Amazon, ads for sex-specific underwear popped up.

These are paid ads Amazon DOES allow. Amazon told us "Irreversible Damage" may "not be appropriate for all audiences" but apparently underwear for men to pretend they have female parts IS appropriate for all audiences? ??https://t.co/jVJbix1HJc — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

And this is another example of conservative voices being shunned.