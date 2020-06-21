amazon

Amazon Prevents Conservative Publishing Company From Promoting a Book Questioning the 'Transgender Craze'

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jun 21, 2020 2:30 PM
Amazon Prevents Conservative Publishing Company From Promoting a Book Questioning the 'Transgender Craze'

Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

Social media platforms and even online retailers are known to pander to the left. Just look at what they decide to censor or what type of content gets buried for things that are more in line with their political ideology.

It turns out that Amazon is keeping our sister company, Regnery Publishing, from paying to promote Wall Street Journal reporter Sharon Shrier's new book, "Irresponsible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."

Amazon sent Regnery an email saying the company was not allowed to promote the book because the ad "contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation. Hence, this campaign will not be allowed to be advertised."

Not surprisingly, Amazon allows major publishing companies to promote books that promote transgenderism:

A simple search for "transgender" in the books category promotes ads for gay pride month and chest binders.

When one user searched the book on the UK version of Amazon, ads for sex-specific underwear popped up.

And this is another example of conservative voices being shunned.

Most Popular