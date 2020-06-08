WATCH: Black Woman Has a Meltdown... Over Not Being Able to Loot Neighborhood Stores

Editor's Note: Graphic Language

A black woman in Chicago filmed a Facebook live video of armed citizens defending local businesses. According to the woman, people should be allowed to loot stores because they're already insured.

"They let these people come outside with they AK-47s. Ak-47s to protect they stuff from black people. They ready to kill black people, the Arabs, the fake a** Ramadan mother f**kers. They got M-16s, AK with they people's out here. Everything y'all. Look at this s**t," she said, flipping the camera to a nearby store. "They got mother f**kin' AKs out here and I'm going to get my cousin that's a police officer right now and ask him are they legally able to carry these mother f**kin' guns like this."

The woman said she planned to call her cousin who is a homicide detective because she wanted to know if it was legal for the men to stand outside the stores with firearms.

"You tell me that those mother f**kers that don't live here, they don't live here. This is not a United States citizen and he is sitting outside with a whole AK-47 ready to blow black people's brains out, but they say they from America. And this is how they protect cheap a** sh*t."

The woman went on a tirade, saying the men outside are from Morocco and aren't legal citizens.

"They ready to kill black people over this cheap a** sh*t they got from China! They ready kill somebody," she said. "Got a black man out here with these guns ready to kill us! They said don't break into they store but they on our turf and this some mother f**kin' cheap a** China building supplies fake a** mother f**kin' Boost Mobile fake a** sh*t. And this is how they protect they sh*t. They ready to kill me!"

She went on to say she knows the men didn't have an Illinois license to carry.

"This isn't a right to bear arms! These people got the black man out here ready to kill more black people if we decide to loot they store. They ready to kill us!" she exclaimed. "But b**ch we gonna come back and you gotta have that gun all mother f**kin' day because you don't even know who I am!"

To make matters even more interesting, the woman drove off and asked her Facebook Live audience where the police were.

"I'm talking to the Chicago Police because I wanna know, can Arabs that don't have no mother f**kin' citizenship, can they carry AK-47s to protect their s**t that came from China? And I'm talking to the CPD right now!"

The woman pulled up on two officers in a nearby parking lot. She alerted the pair to the incident down the street. The police made her aware that the stores in question were outside of their territory.

"She gone say it ain't they district. That's what I'm gone tell you about these b**ch a** police. They don't want none of this, but I'm gonna go back over here because I wanna look at these punk mother f**kers," she said.

According to the woman, people shouldn't be defending their business because they're already covered by insurance.

"Mother f**ker, our life ain't insured!" she screamed.

Warning ?? language- woman upset she can’t loot store because.... the rant is hysterical ???? https://t.co/ouyGBLJeSX pic.twitter.com/52KpCx7vgI — Karli Q ?????? (@KarluskaP) June 7, 2020

Below is the full video: