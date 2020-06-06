Joe Biden Is Officially the 2020 Democratic Nominee

For months former Vice President Joe Biden has been the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. That reality set in back in April when Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) dropped out of the race and encouraged his supporters to unify behind Biden. The presumption became official on Saturday when Biden garnered enough delegates to clinch the nomination.

Biden's victory in Guam on Saturday provided him with more than the 1,991 delegates required to be the Democratic Party's nominee. According to NBC, Biden's total sits at 2,000 delegates.

"A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Those words take on an ever greater resonance today, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and have suffered so much loss," Biden said in a statement posted to Medium. "So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious."

"This is a difficult time in America’s history. And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together. We need an economy that works for everyone — now," he said. "We need jobs that bring dignity — now. We need equal justice — and equal opportunities — for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal — now."

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party," the statement read. "I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along."

Biden's start in the nomination process has been rocky. He came in fourth place in the Iowa Caucuses, fifth place in the New Hampshire Primary and a distant second in the Nevada Caucuses. Things turned around for the former vice president when he came out victorious in South Carolina. He won roughly half the vote and every single county across the state.