Businesses In D.C. React to the Surge of George Floyd Protestors In Town

Officials in Washington, D.C. are bracing for the largest George Floyd protest to date. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press local officials are estimating between 100,000 and 200,000 people will attend the demonstration.

They have set up road closures throughout the district in preparation for those flocking to the nation's capital.

This is what DC has closed off for today's protests. pic.twitter.com/KN46EHu7te — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 6, 2020

Various businesses, however, are showing their support for protestors by opening their doors. Protesters will have the ability to use the restroom, sit down and rest, get water and charge their phones.

To keep social distancing in mind, most of the businesses are only allowing 10 people in at a time.

Below is the map of businesses offering support to protestors (via WTOP):

The District of Columbia Police Department told demonstrators they will be on sight to make sure protestors are peaceful and their safety is ensured.

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to welcome first amendment demonstrations in our city. We are committed to facilitating peaceful protestors and ensuring their safety ?? pic.twitter.com/sXRYslTiZF — DC Police Department #StayHomeDC (@DCPoliceDept) June 6, 2020

Here is a current look at the protests:

Protesters are making their way down the National Mall.

Thousands of people just marched to DC from Arlington. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QhOsd0U5Kk — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) June 6, 2020

Thousands of protesters marching down #BlackLivesMatterPlaza in DC. Stay tuned for live updates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/b5mrqOFiNJ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 6, 2020