Democrat Bob Brooks’ Financial History Raises Serious Questions in Key PA House Race

Democrat Bob Brooks is running against incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, one of the most competitive districts in the country. Mackenzie won his last race by one percent over his Democratic challenger.

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Control of this Congressional district is critical to the Republicans' ability to hold a majority in the House after the midterms. The Cook Political Report currently has the race as a toss-up.

Pennsylvania voters deserve to know that Brooks has a history of questionable financial behavior, both with his campaign and in his personal life, that should make voters question whether or not he really represents the values of the Keystone State.

Back in June, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Brooks, a longtime firefighters' union official, called union firefighters who work as volunteer firefighters in their time off 'scabs' and 's**tbags' in social media posts.

His hostility to volunteer firefighters comes as many Pennsylvania communities depend on volunteers either because they can't afford unionized firefighters or because of a chronic firefighter shortage. Brooks, who is running neck and neck against Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R.), made his withering remarks about volunteer firefighters on Facebook in April. Brooks is president of the 6,000-member Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association and, like his union, vehemently opposes "two hatters," professional firefighters who volunteer in their free time. "Just for the record! If you are an IAFF [International Association of Firefighters] member and you volunteer in an area that responds to where other IAFF members work … YOU ARE A SCAB and should be treated as such," wrote Brooks, who has made his Facebook profile private since posting the screed. "I am so tired of you two hatter s**tbags. If your [sic] offended, please delete me," added Brooks, who worked as a firefighter in Bethlehem, Pa., for 20 years and served in "every post in his union" during that time.

But Brooks' problems go far deeper than his despicable attacks on our first responders.

A review of Brooks' FEC filings shows a pair of suspicious donations. Last year, Brooks' campaign received a $3,500 primary individual donation from a 'Jennifer Crook' and another $3,500 primary individual donation from 'Jennifer Brooks,' with both contributions coming from the same address.

The maximum amount individuals can donate for an election cycle is $7,000; $3,500 for the primary election and an additional $3,500 for the general election. Both of these donations were made for the primary election, a violation of campaign finance laws.

Jennifer Brooks is Bob Brooks' wife, and her maiden name is Crook. On July 13, Politico reported that the Brooks campaign confirmed the donations were made by Jennifer Brooks. The campaign said the second donation was intended for the general election and 'never spent.'

Here's more:

Democratic candidate Bob Brooks' campaign said it will fix an incorrect FEC report showing Brooks’ wife Jennifer contributing a total of $7,000 for his primary campaign, double the amount allowed, the campaign told POLITICO’s Daniel Lippman. After being asked about it, Brooks’ spokesperson said the second contribution of $3,500 was intended for the general election and was never spent.

These questionable campaign donations are not a one-off incident.

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Brooks is currently involved in ongoing litigation that alleges he transferred property to his current wife to avoid having to pay his former in-laws a $130,000 debt. According to the Lehigh Valley Ramblings, a lawsuit was filed on February 17 alleging that Brooks and his current wife engaged in a 'fraudulent conveyance' to avoid a judgment owed to Brooks' former mother-in-law. In 2008, Brooks' former in-laws transferred residential property to Brooks and his first wife, including fronting the cost of subdividing the property for $55,000. Brooks and his first wife reportedly signed a promissory note for what they owed on the property but never paid. He was sued, and a judgment for $130,000 was entered against him in 2020. Brooks filed an appeal and lost in a unanimous Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling. In 2022, a judgment for $130,000 was filed against Brooks.

Brooks and his first wife divorced in 2018. Here's where things get even shadier. Brooks' first wife is named Jennifer Lynne Brooks and his current wife is named Jennifer Lynn Brooks (nee Crook). The current lawsuit against Brooks alleges he sought to obscure the identity of his second wife by using a quitclaim deed and the similar names to avoid paying the $130,000 judgment. The current lawsuit, in which the plaintiff says the signature on the original promissory note, signed by Brooks' first wife, is substantially different from the signature on the quitclaim deed. The lawsuit seeks $160,000 from Brooks and his current wife as well as punitive damages for 'outrageous and malicious subterfuge that shock the conscience.'

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For voters in Pennsylvania, the integrity of Brooks and his financial dealings should be at the forefront of their campaign. This history of scheming and seemingly disreputable behavior, as well as his treatment of Pennsylvania's brave first responders, should prove a major hurdle to his campaign for Congress.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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