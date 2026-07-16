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Tipsheet

Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Appeal to Voters Backfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 11:00 AM
Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Appeal to Voters Backfires
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is trying to win over Michigan voters by telling them his family's ties to the state go back to the 1800s. There's just one problem with this assertion: it's a lie

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El-Sayed's parents came from Egypt, and this family is actually his stepmother's family, whom El-Sayed lived with while he was in college. So, no, his family's roots do not go back to the 1800s.

Why does he have to lie?

Yes, let's talk about his family.

Or how his wife refuses to accept not only Medicare but any insurance at her psychiatry practice, forcing patients to pay for her costly services out of pocket.

Bingo.

"America is inherently racist, capitalistic, and an evil colonizer. Anyway, my family's been here for hundreds of years." That's what El-Sayed is saying.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS HEALTHCARE MICHIGAN

Yes, he is.

We all know why, too.

They're only used when he needs them to help his campaign.

It's the Internet age, where anyone and everyone can fact-check these lies.

And El-Sayed lies. He lied about being a licensed doctor. He lies about his radical views. He's now lying about his family. Michigan voters deserve honest representation.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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