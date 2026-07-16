Abdul El-Sayed's Latest Appeal to Voters Backfires

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is trying to win over Michigan voters by telling them his family's ties to the state go back to the 1800s. There's just one problem with this assertion: it's a lie.

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My family's roots in mid-Michigan trace back to the early 1800s. I lived with Grandma and Grandpa during my time at Michigan. And they’ve always had my back. They mean the world to me❤️



I’m honored to introduce them to you, too, in our new ad: pic.twitter.com/jqp8LV8J2r — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 14, 2026

El-Sayed's parents came from Egypt, and this family is actually his stepmother's family, whom El-Sayed lived with while he was in college. So, no, his family's roots do not go back to the 1800s.

Why does he have to lie?

Ah yes, let's talk about your family. pic.twitter.com/LCpBqKSrss — SilverPatriot (@ReduxPatriotToo) July 14, 2026

Yes, let's talk about his family.

Or how his wife refuses to accept not only Medicare but any insurance at her psychiatry practice, forcing patients to pay for her costly services out of pocket.

Those people have no blood relation to El-Sayed. They are the parent’s of his stepmother. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) July 15, 2026

Bingo.

"I can't wait to make my grandma wear a hijab, since she's a filthy infidel." — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) July 14, 2026

"America is inherently racist, capitalistic, and an evil colonizer. Anyway, my family's been here for hundreds of years." That's what El-Sayed is saying.

Just crazy how often this guy misleads people. On being a licensed doctor, on his radical views, and now this.



His parents were both born in Egypt. These people are his stepmother’s parents.



Fine, but it’s obvious he’s trying to paint a false picture about his family ties. https://t.co/zPBXBRw5tG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2026

Yes, he is.

We all know why, too.

He talks about his Egyptian grandmother a lot on the campaign trail. Rarely (if ever) talks about his step-grandparents, though he also used them in a 2018 campaign ad. https://t.co/Yh38imbviX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 14, 2026

They're only used when he needs them to help his campaign.

So the Katz strategy is just to have every candidate tell obvious lies about their biographies and work history?



We should really talk about that! https://t.co/jyFjONOO55 — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) July 15, 2026

It's the Internet age, where anyone and everyone can fact-check these lies.

And El-Sayed lies. He lied about being a licensed doctor. He lies about his radical views. He's now lying about his family. Michigan voters deserve honest representation.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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