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Nicolle Wallace Thinks the Statue of Liberty Trumps Immigration Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 4:00 PM
Nicolle Wallace Thinks the Statue of Liberty Trumps Immigration Law
Townhall Media

One of the Left's favorite go-to arguments on immigration is the poem featured on the Statue of Liberty. That's a piece of art and a national monument, not public policy, however. All that matters our the actual immigration laws written and codified by past Congresses and Presidents.

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Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed that by saying President Trump could not only end the temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, but also that asylum seekers are not 'in' the United States if they speak to a U.S. official while on the Mexican side of the border.

The Left didn't take those rulings well, at all. This includes MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace, who returned to Lady Liberty for the opening segment of her story.

A poem isn't immigration law.

Conveniently, for sure.

That was a classic Acosta move.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT SYRIA

Exactly this.

Correct. She's not a journalist, she's a propagandist.

She is that stupid.

The Left believes the laws they do not like can be ignored, undermined, and overturned. Meanwhile, laws they do like — or policies they like that aren't laws — must be ruthlessly enforced, and always against their political opponents. It's a double standard and a glaring one at that.

And when it comes to Haiti, the Left ruined the narrative years ago, when President Trump said the nation was a mess. They were all offended by this and claimed Haiti was great and beautiful, even going so far as to have t-shirts made. Now that we want to send Haitians back to that great and beautiful nation, they're agreeing with President Trump that it's not a good place to live.

Oh well. Send them back. Temporary means something.

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