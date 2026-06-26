Nicolle Wallace Thinks the Statue of Liberty Trumps Immigration Law

One of the Left's favorite go-to arguments on immigration is the poem featured on the Statue of Liberty. That's a piece of art and a national monument, not public policy, however. All that matters our the actual immigration laws written and codified by past Congresses and Presidents.

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Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed that by saying President Trump could not only end the temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, but also that asylum seekers are not 'in' the United States if they speak to a U.S. official while on the Mexican side of the border.

The Left didn't take those rulings well, at all. This includes MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace, who returned to Lady Liberty for the opening segment of her story.

MSNOW’s Nicolle Wallace invokes the “Statue of Liberty” defense over the SCOTUS TPS ruling.



Says “Trump’s Supreme Court made a mockery” of it.



A poem on a statue isn’t immigration law. No matter how badly they want it to be. pic.twitter.com/43Juu4QinK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

A poem isn't immigration law.

It’s their go-to when they have nothing else.



Somehow, they leave out this part. pic.twitter.com/fq063nzxLT — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 26, 2026

Conveniently, for sure.

She should call up Jim Acosta and have him read the inscription off his phone like he did in the White House press room. So impressive, LOL — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 26, 2026

That was a classic Acosta move.

The left made Emma Lazarus's "The New Colossus" into de facto U.S. Immigration law.



"Give me your tired, your poor..the wretched refuse..."



No.



The poem on the Statue of Liberty isn't immigration law.



It's propaganda designed to convince Americans to give their nation away. https://t.co/ZjZP0saeUl — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) June 26, 2026

Exactly this.

A poem isn't immigration law.



Just as Nicolle Wallace isn't a journalist. https://t.co/BGIYuewtSz — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) June 26, 2026

Correct. She's not a journalist, she's a propagandist.

their decision was based on the constitution and it’s granted executive authority, you can’t be this st#%* https://t.co/JMsHgPJa8A — Birdietime (@Birdietime75) June 26, 2026

She is that stupid.

The Left believes the laws they do not like can be ignored, undermined, and overturned. Meanwhile, laws they do like — or policies they like that aren't laws — must be ruthlessly enforced, and always against their political opponents. It's a double standard and a glaring one at that.

And when it comes to Haiti, the Left ruined the narrative years ago, when President Trump said the nation was a mess. They were all offended by this and claimed Haiti was great and beautiful, even going so far as to have t-shirts made. Now that we want to send Haitians back to that great and beautiful nation, they're agreeing with President Trump that it's not a good place to live.

Oh well. Send them back. Temporary means something.

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