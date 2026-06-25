Supposed Republican Mike DeWine Just Vetoed a Wildly Popular Bill

The vast majority of voters, including a majority of Democrats, support voter ID. Despite enjoying widespread support, Democrats and even some Republicans seem reluctant to pass strong voter ID legislation to secure our elections and, in the Democrats' terminology, defend democracy.

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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is one of those Republicans, it seems. DeWine recently vetoed HB 472, a measure that would have required voter ID for mail-in ballots. DeWine said the bill was 'all burden for so little benefit.'

🚨Just in: Ohio “Republican” Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill requiring photo ID for voting by mail in Ohio pic.twitter.com/7DSPB9v9Ak — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 25, 2026

Here's more:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have required the vast majority of voters to provide their photo ID to cast a mail-in ballot. "H.B. 472 is all burden for so little benefit," DeWine said in his veto message Wednesday evening. Currently, to get an absentee ballot, a voter must provide their generic personal information, a signature and either the last four digits of their Social Security number or their full driver’s license number. They also could provide a photo ID, but it isn't required. Under House Bill 472, an applicant would need to complete all prior work, plus upload a live-capture photo ID and an electronic signature to an online portal — one that would need to be created by the state. Individuals could also mail a photocopy to their board of elections. "House Bill 472 would not discourage fraud, would not add any real security, and would create an additional and significant burden for Ohioans who vote by mail," DeWine said.

By tying a name and a face to mail-in ballots, it would combat fraud.

Worst Republican Governor in America. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 25, 2026

Yes.

What in the actual eff...? https://t.co/WJ06Y7Iw6A — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 25, 2026

There was zero reason to veto this bill. Zero.

Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the state legislature. They should use that power and send a message to DeWine.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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