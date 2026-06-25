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Tipsheet

Supposed Republican Mike DeWine Just Vetoed a Wildly Popular Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 10:30 AM
Supposed Republican Mike DeWine Just Vetoed a Wildly Popular Bill
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

The vast majority of voters, including a majority of Democrats, support voter ID. Despite enjoying widespread support, Democrats and even some Republicans seem reluctant to pass strong voter ID legislation to secure our elections and, in the Democrats' terminology, defend democracy.

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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is one of those Republicans, it seems. DeWine recently vetoed HB 472, a measure that would have required voter ID for mail-in ballots. DeWine said the bill was 'all burden for so little benefit.'

Here's more:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have required the vast majority of voters to provide their photo ID to cast a mail-in ballot.

"H.B. 472 is all burden for so little benefit," DeWine said in his veto message Wednesday evening.

Currently, to get an absentee ballot, a voter must provide their generic personal information, a signature and either the last four digits of their Social Security number or their full driver’s license number. They also could provide a photo ID, but it isn't required.

Under House Bill 472, an applicant would need to complete all prior work, plus upload a live-capture photo ID and an electronic signature to an online portal — one that would need to be created by the state. Individuals could also mail a photocopy to their board of elections.

"House Bill 472 would not discourage fraud, would not add any real security, and would create an additional and significant burden for Ohioans who vote by mail," DeWine said.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY OHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

By tying a name and a face to mail-in ballots, it would combat fraud.

Yes.

There was zero reason to veto this bill. Zero.

Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the state legislature. They should use that power and send a message to DeWine.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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