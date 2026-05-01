Joe Biden Throws His Support Behind Keisha Lance Bottoms for GA Governor

Former President Joe Biden made an appearance to endorse Keisha Lance Bottoms in the Democratic primary for Georgia governor.

Biden looks and sounds terrible, and the video has multiple jump cuts.

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Joe Biden goes on camera to endorse Keisha Lance Bottoms in the #GAGOV Democratic primary. She worked in his administration, but it's a rare post-presidency endorsement by Biden: https://t.co/27LNDcdlmH — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) May 1, 2026

"Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. I've known her for a long time and she's something special," Biden said. "As Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha faced every challenge a leader could face and then some. A global pandemic, a major cyber attack on the city systems, economic uncertainty, that tested every community across Georgia. But she handled it all with steady, thoughtful leadership. That's the definition of battle-tested."

Gee, who was President during that economic uncertainty? Biden.

"Keisha's tenure as mayor of Atlanta left $180 million in the bank," Biden continued, "without raising property taxes. Gave historic pay raises to police and firefighters, created a child savings account for every kindergartener in Atlanta's public school system. That's a record to be proud of. And then she came to the White House and served as a senior advisor. And I'll tell you, those same qualities that made her a great mayor made her invaluable to our administration."

"Smart. Focused. Gets things done. Georgia, she's ready. She's been ready. Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor now," Biden said. "I'm proud to be in her corner, just like she was in mine. So let's get this thing done."

Totally fine.

Anyway 18 jump cuts. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2026

And that was probably the best take.

Why is it rare, Patrick?



Also, why do you think they filmed it this way? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 1, 2026

Excellent questions. We all know why.

Jump Cut Joe still got it. — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) May 1, 2026

Thanks to his editors.

Challenge: Listen to the video without watching the subtitles and see what percentage of the slurred words you can understand. — Jay Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) May 1, 2026

Challenge level: impossible.

Pretty sure this is the first Biden endorsement of a candidate this cycle. On camera or otherwise.



And it’s for a candidate who did not exactly shine in the administration, but endorsed Biden when it counted. https://t.co/oAMGaUt8nv — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 1, 2026

So it's political back scratching.

Tying your gubernatorial campaign to the Biden administration is a choice. Being part of the Biden administration sank Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign. It wouldn't surprise us if it hurt Bottoms' campaign, too.