It Turns Out A Lot of Arrested DACA Recipients Have Criminal Records

The Texas Tribune ran a story yesterday about the arrests of DACA recipients who, until President Trump's return to office, were shielded from deportation. Almost 300 DACA recipients were arrested, including 75 in the state of Texas.

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Immigrants with DACA were protected from deportation, but since Trump’s return, the government has arrested nearly 300 DACA recipients, including 75 in Texas. https://t.co/5HRCbYji7I — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 22, 2026

But there's more to the story than this. It turns out that of the 270 DACA recipients who were arrested, 250 of them — 92 percent — had criminal convictions or pending charges.

250 out of 270 (92%) of the DACA recipients had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. https://t.co/6X46Iz9Un5 pic.twitter.com/XJ6X641eSA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2026

In the letter from Homeland Security to Rep. Delia Ramirez dated January 12, 2026, Homeland Security said that 130 of them were convicted of crimes, 120 had pending charges, and 14 were in violation of immigration law.

The letter also says that 174 DACA recipients were removed from the United States within the same timeframe. Of those, 71 were convicted criminals, 66 had pending charges, and 66 were in violation of immigration law.

Texas Tribune caught leading with dishonest stories yet again.



Or wait, but it’s technically not “untrue”, so they can get away with leaving out key facts and context.



DACA recipients who commit crimes are eligible for deportation, by law! — New American System (@newamsystem) April 23, 2026

DACA recipients who commit crimes and all illegal aliens are eligible for deportation, by law.

Really blows a hole in the 'immigrants commit less crime' narrative, doesn't it? pic.twitter.com/l2Fxdfic50 — AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) April 23, 2026

Yes, it does.

Why do these people continue to run cover for criminal invaders? https://t.co/EGT60CIshm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 23, 2026

For votes and power.

Just pathetic to remember that there are about half a million DACA recipients in the US, not a single one of them has any legal right to be here, the entire idea of DACA was always admitted to be illegal...



...but here we are arguing about ~300 DACAs with criminal records. https://t.co/0p0moEiSkk — 🌘ʀᴇᴠᴇɴᴀɴᴛ⚡ (@revenant_MMXX) April 23, 2026

And Democrats say this doesn't happen.

Democrats won’t tell you this part. https://t.co/D3blcp7cJr — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) April 23, 2026

Of course not, because they will lie and say it doesn't happen. The Democrats' agenda is to import illegal aliens to pad the census rolls, grant them amnesty, and turn them into a large voting base. The safety and security of Americans does not matter.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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