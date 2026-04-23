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It Turns Out A Lot of Arrested DACA Recipients Have Criminal Records

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 7:30 AM
It Turns Out A Lot of Arrested DACA Recipients Have Criminal Records
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

The Texas Tribune ran a story yesterday about the arrests of DACA recipients who, until President Trump's return to office, were shielded from deportation. Almost 300 DACA recipients were arrested, including 75 in the state of Texas.

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But there's more to the story than this. It turns out that of the 270 DACA recipients who were arrested, 250 of them — 92 percent — had criminal convictions or pending charges.

In the letter from Homeland Security to Rep. Delia Ramirez dated January 12, 2026, Homeland Security said that 130 of them were convicted of crimes, 120 had pending charges, and 14 were in violation of immigration law.

The letter also says that 174 DACA recipients were removed from the United States within the same timeframe. Of those, 71 were convicted criminals, 66 had pending charges, and 66 were in violation of immigration law.

DACA recipients who commit crimes and all illegal aliens are eligible for deportation, by law.

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Yes, it does.

For votes and power.

And Democrats say this doesn't happen.

Of course not, because they will lie and say it doesn't happen. The Democrats' agenda is to import illegal aliens to pad the census rolls, grant them amnesty, and turn them into a large voting base. The safety and security of Americans does not matter.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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