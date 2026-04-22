Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO That Brings HIV-Positive 'Migrants' to America

We all know that Gavin Newsom is a radical who loves illegal aliens, but we're just learning how radical he truly is. It turns out Newsom funded an NGO that brought in "undocumented migrants" who have HIV, and those migrants are almost all granted asylum.

Advertisement

SCOOP: Gavin Newsom funded a left-wing NGO that specializes in bringing in undocumented migrants "living with HIV."



The group's executive director claims that his "queer," "trans," and "nonbinary" clients—one in five of whom is infected—almost all gain asylum in the US. pic.twitter.com/ltNO17PV9m — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 22, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Other groups focus on ideological subpopulations. Oasis Legal Services, another taxpayer-funded group, has worked on helping "queer and trans immigrants navigate immigration relief and benefits." In a recent report, the group boasted that "the odds of winning an asylum case go up to 99 percent for clients when they are represented by an Oasis team member." (The group denies that it encourages the entry of migrants.) Adam Ryan Chang, Oasis's executive director, believes that "homosexual audacity" is his "superpower," and he has framed his work with the nonprofit as part of a broader left-wing campaign of "liberating" the "LGBTQ+ community." In a recent annual report, the group highlighted its work of apparently representing migrants with a sexually transmitted disease. In 2024, the report said, "one in six new clients is living with HIV and the rest are all at significant risk of contracting HIV." In 2025, that proportion increased to one in five. In response to a request for comment, Chang said people "living with HIV are not barred from entering the United states on that basis." For Oasis, the public health implications are apparently not a cause for concern; it's all part of reducing "stigma" and ensuring that "immigration justice" prevails.

Because they are asylum seekers, they'd likely qualify for public benefits. Guess how much it costs to treat someone living with HIV?

The lifetime cost to treat someone living with AIDS is ONE MILLION DOLLARS per person.



So @GavinNewsom is KNOWINGLY importing undocumented migrants with AIDS so AMERICAN TAXPAYERS can financially support them. pic.twitter.com/GTCNLZqE45 — KCinQC (@qc_cin) April 22, 2026

We just have to tax billionaires even more!

Approximately no one with diseases OF ANY KIND should be allowed into this country. Allowing so does not promote our general welfare. — Deztro🏴 (@DeztroReal) April 22, 2026

Imagine what happens when one of these asylum seekers rapes someone.

This is one of the stories that people wouldn’t believe because it’s too insane — liliceberg (@liliceberg1of1) April 22, 2026

It is insane, but this is who the Democrats are.

They think everyone with HIV is the same as Magic Johnson. — 𝕛𝕠𝕟 𝕘𝕒𝕟 (@hrJonGant) April 22, 2026

Some might. But others know exactly what they're importing. The destruction is the point.

And remember, California decriminalized failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and HIV status to intimate partners.

i remembered a law being changed about HIV (STD in general)...



it was a disclosure law.



I am not claiming relation, but it certainly is an interesting pattern, no? https://t.co/plX3x0T1TM pic.twitter.com/9JsbYa7r54 — Savvy ( ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ) (@MadamSavvy) April 22, 2026

Advertisement

This makes knowingly giving someone HIV a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

You have to wonder why @GavinNewsom would put this kind of burden on their tax payers & medical personnel intentionally , when South America, El Salvador & even Mexico could have easily provided the health care they needed @SteveHiltonx @NRCC @RNCResearch https://t.co/4pGXxrmTUq — Jo47 (@HeatherJo47) April 22, 2026

The destruction is the point.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.