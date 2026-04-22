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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO That Brings HIV-Positive 'Migrants' to America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 7:00 PM
Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO That Brings HIV-Positive 'Migrants' to America
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

We all know that Gavin Newsom is a radical who loves illegal aliens, but we're just learning how radical he truly is. It turns out Newsom funded an NGO that brought in "undocumented migrants" who have HIV, and those migrants are almost all granted asylum.

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Here's more (emphasis added):

Other groups focus on ideological subpopulations. Oasis Legal Services, another taxpayer-funded group, has worked on helping "queer and trans immigrants navigate immigration relief and benefits." In a recent report, the group boasted that "the odds of winning an asylum case go up to 99 percent for clients when they are represented by an Oasis team member." (The group denies that it encourages the entry of migrants.)

Adam Ryan Chang, Oasis's executive director, believes that "homosexual audacity" is his "superpower," and he has framed his work with the nonprofit as part of a broader left-wing campaign of "liberating" the "LGBTQ+ community." In a recent annual report, the group highlighted its work of apparently representing migrants with a sexually transmitted disease. In 2024, the report said, "one in six new clients is living with HIV and the rest are all at significant risk of contracting HIV." In 2025, that proportion increased to one in five.

In response to a request for comment, Chang said people "living with HIV are not barred from entering the United states on that basis."

For Oasis, the public health implications are apparently not a cause for concern; it's all part of reducing "stigma" and ensuring that "immigration justice" prevails.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LGBTQ+

Because they are asylum seekers, they'd likely qualify for public benefits. Guess how much it costs to treat someone living with HIV?

We just have to tax billionaires even more!

Imagine what happens when one of these asylum seekers rapes someone.

It is insane, but this is who the Democrats are.

Some might. But others know exactly what they're importing. The destruction is the point.

And remember, California decriminalized failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and HIV status to intimate partners.

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This makes knowingly giving someone HIV a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The destruction is the point.

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