Utah Supreme Court Justice Faces Inquiry for Relationship With Lawyer in Congressional Redistricting Case

Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen is facing an investigation by state leaders after it was revealed that she reportedly had a romantic relationship with the lawyer who helped Democrats redraw the state's congressional maps, stealing a seat from Republicans.

Advertisement

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz are looking into a complaint that was submitted late last year about Hagen's conduct with the attorney who was arguing the redistricting case before the high court.

🚨 BREAKING: Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen ACCUSED of romantic relationship with the lawyer who helped Democrats STEAL a congressional seat.



Texts reveal intimate relationship between the Justice and Attorney for the Redistricting case while the case was live. She ruled… — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) April 17, 2026

"Texts reveal intimate relationship between the Justice and Attorney for the Redistricting case while the case was live. She ruled in their favor," Hayek wrote. "Utah lost a safe Republican district thanks to the new map. Governor + legislative leaders launching a probe into the cozy “friendship.” Utah never should’ve lost that seat. Judicial swamp just got exposed."

Here's more:

The complaint, which was obtained exclusively by KSL through a public records request, came from a Provo-based attorney who said Hagen's ex-husband told him the justice had exchanged "inappropriate" text messages with David Reymann, one of the attorneys involved in a case about redistricting, which led to Utah getting a new congressional map. Hagen strongly denies allegations of an inappropriate relationship of any kind. Reymann also called the allegations "false." He does outside legal work for KSL and as an attorney for the Utah Media Coalition, of which KSL is a member. The Judicial Conduct Commission conducted a preliminary investigation into the complaint and interviewed Hagen's ex-husband but ultimately decided not to investigate further. Gov. Spencer Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz told KSL that's concerning. "An initial review by the Judicial Conduct Commission and the court left important questions unresolved," they said in a joint statement Thursday. "Allegations of this nature, especially involving public officials, must be examined with transparency and accountability to establish the facts and to maintain public confidence." They added, "We will move forward with an independent investigation to ensure the facts are fully examined. This process will be conducted objectively and thoroughly, because maintaining trust in our institutions is essential."

Hagen's ex-husband alleged that she was having an "inappropriate relationship" with David Reymann, who was representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit concerning Utah's redistricting maps.

That case, League of Women Voters of Utah v. Utah State Legislature, was a high-profile one in which the state supreme court ruled unanimously that lawmakers "overreached" by changing Proposition 4, an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative.

Hagen also wrote the majority opinion in a ruling that challenged Amendment D, which would have given lawmakers the power to overturn ballot initiatives.

KSL reports that Hagen recused herself from the redistricting case when it returned to the state supreme court last September, citing "close friendships" with Reymann and another attorney, Cheylynn Hayman, who was a shareholder in the firm where Reymann works.

There is no timeline for the investigation as of right now. Cox appointed Hagen to the Utah Supreme Court in 2022.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.