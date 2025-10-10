Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Removal of Houston LGBTQ+ Crosswalk

On July 1, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a directive to state governors that intersections in their states should be kept free of distractions and political messaging in the name of safety.

Advertisement

In that memo, Sec. Duffy wrote:

Safety is the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s top priority. While I am encouraged that the estimates of traffic fatalities for 2024 continue a downward trend, by decreasing 3.8 percent from 2023, we still have more work to do to improve safety and mobility on our Nation’s highways. In 2024, the estimated number was a stunning 39,345. This is unacceptable. I ask that you join DOT and support our national initiative, Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies (SAFE ROADS), to help improve safety and mobility, eliminate distractions, and keep people and goods moving throughout the United States. DOT has strong partnerships with your State department of transportation (State DOT) to implement projects and achieve important national priorities, most notably safe mobility. The SAFE ROADS national initiative will focus on the non-freeway arterials within your State, including safety and operation at intersections and along segments, consistent and recognizable traffic control devices including crosswalk and intersection markings, and orderly use of the right‑of‑way that is kept free from distractions. These routes are where more than half of roadway fatalities in America occur and deserve enhanced attention. The goal of the SAFE ROADS national initiative is to partner with State and local governments to make the entire roadway right‑of‑way easier to interpret and navigate for all users, including pedestrians, vehicle operators, and automated vehicles alike. We ask that you ensure compliance with Federal statutes and regulations and accelerate the deployment of proven safety and operational solutions to make roads safer across America.

In Houston, TX, road crews returned a rainbow flag to an intersection, a direct violation of that order.

After being removed for construction, the city of Houston decided to double down and repaint the first ever rainbow crosswalk in Texas back onto the intersection of Westheimer and Taft rather than keep it removed.



Why are taxpayers funding this absurdity, ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩? pic.twitter.com/McGNqHVFdL — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 2, 2025

The crosswalk dates back to 2017, and the media called it a "landmark" in the city at the "heart of the LGBTQ+ community" in the city.

Yesterday, the crosswalk was being removed again.

BIG NEWS



The lgbtq pride crosswalk in Houston will be painted over after Gov Abbott directed the TX Dept of Transportation to enforce road safety guidelines which says no political messaging should be on roadways.



Thank you @GregAbbott_TX and @SecDuffy!! https://t.co/bmnDZiQEhh pic.twitter.com/lSq1SxH1ve — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2025

Gov. Abbott's office issued a press release that read:

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to ensure counties and cities are in compliance with federal and state guidelines regarding roadway safety. "Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas. Any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

Advertisement

The Houston Chronicle also reported that Houston Metro would comply with the order:

In an email Wednesday evening, Metro said that it would re-stripe the pavement at the intersection of Westheimer and Taft to ensure the crosswalks are in compliance with federal design and safety standards. It said the decision came after Abbott's statement and recent correspondence from the Texas Department of Transportation. The city of Houston had just repainted the rainbow crosswalks earlier this month after they were removed temporarily for construction. "We recognize the significance this crosswalk has to the community, which is why our project team restored the infrastructure to its pre-construction condition," the email read. "However, given the recent directive, we will comply with the order to preserve support that is essential to our mission of providing safe, clean, reliable, and accessible transit to all communities that depend on our services."

In an op-ed published today, the Houston Chronicle editorial board said the crosswalk was "under attack" from President Trump and Gov. Abbott:

Mayor John Whitmire, so far, is remaining silent. Concerns about losing state and federal road dollars give the mayor little wiggle room, but can't he at least offer a rhetorical or symbolic defense defense of our city? Meanwhile, our governor and federal government apparently have nothing more important to focus on. Texas must have solved flooding, housing affordability and health care costs if we’re fighting over rainbow crosswalks.

Advertisement

There is no "attack" on the LGBTQ+ community. There is one standard. And since several people have been arrested and charged with "hate crimes" for leaving tire marks on rainbow crosswalks, isn't this stopping more "hate crimes" from happening?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.