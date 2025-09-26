WI State Senate Hearing Devolves Into Chaos As Tim Carpenter Demands Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants

As Congressional Democrats prepare to shut down the government in their rabid push to give illegal immigrants health care, their Wisconsin counterparts aren't faring much better, either.

In a video posted by Fox News from September 20, State Senator Tim Carpenter, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd Senate District on the south side of Milwaukee, grabbed the gavel from Republican State Senator Chris Kapenga during a debate on healthcare for illegal immigrants.

"I'M GETTING TIRED OF YOU!": Chaos erupted in the Wisconsin Senate when the chamber’s top Democrat seized the gavel, calling Republicans “cowards” and questioning their faith. The Republican chair argued Democrat's remarks strayed beyond the bill’s scope.



The clash came as… pic.twitter.com/1U0pexPK5b — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2025

Here's more from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

A state senator is apologizing after he and another Democratic lawmaker incorrectly said a former Milwaukee teacher's aide had died after being deported, statements they made during a committee hearing that devolved into a shouting match. State Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee made the comments during a Sept. 18 hearing on a Republican bill to ban public funds for undocumented immigrants' health care. He mentioned a teacher's aide in his district who, he claimed, was deported from the U.S., wasn't able to access necessary medicine, then died. Sen. Tim Carpenter, also of Milwaukee, joined the argument and repeated the claim that the woman died. The Milwaukee teacher's aide the two appeared to be referring to, Yessenia Ruano, is alive. She and her children were forced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to self-deport to El Salvador in June.

In the video, Carpenter goes on a tangent about illegal immigration: "If you want to go back to the 1950s and look what the...I won't name the bill, where over a million people were deported from the United States. Thousands of them were US citizens, just because they looked Latino."

Senator Kapenga gaveled Carpenter and attempted to chide him for not focusing on the specific bill before the chamber. "I'm not going to sit here and allow things outside of the bill. That's my job, and I'm going to do my job."

Carpenter replied, "That's BS. That is BS, I have a right to discuss the bill and talk about immigration."

The bill, which would "codify existing state policies preventing undocumented immigrants from receiving Medicaid" is likely to be vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

