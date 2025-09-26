VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
Trump's Reckoning With the United Nations
What This FL State Attorney Said About Indecent Exposure Is Beyond Baffling
What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves...
North Korea Is Only One Step Away From Developing Nukes That Could Hit...
These First Responders Saved a Life – Now They Might Lose Their Jobs...
Republican Bill Berrien Drops Out of the Race for Wisconsin Governor
It Gets Worse: What We Know About the Drunk Driver Who Hit Idaho...
Dallas ICE Shooting Latest Example of Left-Wing Terrorism, Which Hit All-Time Highs in...
Liberal College Professor Sponsors TPUSA Chapter, Defends Free Marketplace of Ideas
Greta Thunberg's Flotilla Suffers Psychological Warfare in Another Brutal Attack
Woman Defrauded Autism Program of $14M, Bought Real Estate in Kenya With Taxpayer...
6-3 Supreme Court Ruling Backs Trump, Halts Billions in Foreign Spending
This Texas Pharmacy Pushed 500,000 Opioid Pills—Now They're Going to Prison
WI State Senate Hearing Devolves Into Chaos As Tim Carpenter Demands Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 26, 2025 4:15 PM
Wisconsin State Legislature

As Congressional Democrats prepare to shut down the government in their rabid push to give illegal immigrants health care, their Wisconsin counterparts aren't faring much better, either.

In a video posted by Fox News from September 20, State Senator Tim Carpenter, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd Senate District on the south side of Milwaukee, grabbed the gavel from Republican State Senator Chris Kapenga during a debate on healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Here's more from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

A state senator is apologizing after he and another Democratic lawmaker incorrectly said a former Milwaukee teacher's aide had died after being deported, statements they made during a committee hearing that devolved into a shouting match.

State Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee made the comments during a Sept. 18 hearing on a Republican bill to ban public funds for undocumented immigrants' health care. He mentioned a teacher's aide in his district who, he claimed, was deported from the U.S., wasn't able to access necessary medicine, then died.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, also of Milwaukee, joined the argument and repeated the claim that the woman died.

The Milwaukee teacher's aide the two appeared to be referring to, Yessenia Ruano, is alive. She and her children were forced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to self-deport to El Salvador in June.

It Gets Worse: What We Know About the Drunk Driver Who Hit Idaho Teen
In the video, Carpenter goes on a tangent about illegal immigration: "If you want to go back to the 1950s and look what the...I won't name the bill, where over a million people were deported from the United States. Thousands of them were US citizens, just because they looked Latino."

Senator Kapenga gaveled Carpenter and attempted to chide him for not focusing on the specific bill before the chamber. "I'm not going to sit here and allow things outside of the bill. That's my job, and I'm going to do my job."

Carpenter replied, "That's BS. That is BS, I have a right to discuss the bill and talk about immigration."

The bill, which would "codify existing state policies preventing undocumented immigrants from receiving Medicaid" is likely to be vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

