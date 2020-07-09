Here's What This Liberal University Did When an Incoming Student Dared to Say She Supported Trump

Marquette University has threatened to reconsider their admission acceptance of a recent high school graduate, citing a pro-Trump video the teen posted to social media.

Samantha Pfefferle, an 18-year-old girl, said in an interview with The College Fix that her admission to the university was no longer a guarantee and she was forced to undergo a series of morality questions in order to prove she still belonged in the school's Class of 2024.

Pfefferle said she was asked how she would respond if a "Dreamer who lived down the hall" came up to her and said "she didn’t feel safe or comfortable" with the conservative views or her presence on campus.

"[He] had the heart to tell me I wasn’t a student,” Pfefferle said. “This means that my classification is still in limbo and is currently being decided by the administration."

The video that Pfefferle posted to TikTok features the incoming freshman calling out the Trump haters and showing the world she does not care about what others think of her political beliefs.

She titled the video: "When the libs find their way to your page."

Pfefferle has a series of captions sprawled in the video, as she dances and sings to 6ix9ine's GOOBA.

The text sections read: "When people find out I support Trump, they try to hate on me...and change my views."

People viciously attacked Pfefferle in the comments section of the video that has nearly 600,000 views.

A "Trump 2020: Keep America Great" banner is noticeable in the background as well as a Trump sticker on a car parked in the driveway of her home.

“Someone burn her house down,” wrote a TikTok user.

"I hope you get shot," wrote one user.

“Congrats on outing yourself as a racist, homophobe, transphobe, and misogynist,” wrote another.

People quickly figured out what school Pfefferle was going to in the fall given the fact that she was wearing a Marquette sweatshirt and the “Marquette University 2024” sign behind her.

The trolls said they would report her actions to Marquette admissions. The recent high school grad welcomed the threats in subsequent videos and liberals made good on their promise as the school attempted to “reeducate” Pfefferle before she even stepped foot on campus.

Conservatives quickly took to Twitter to defend Pfefferle, and strongly encourage Marquette to reconsider their decision to give the incoming freshman an ultimatum.

“Defund academic leftist indoctrination!” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. “It’s truly sad to see what’s going on in college campuses.”

Defund academic leftist indoctrination! It’s truly sad what’s going on in college campuses. Marquette University threatened to rescind student’s admission over pro-Trump TikTok video | The College Fix https://t.co/4aVJSGjXLS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2020

“Another example of the growing reality that colleges don’t want political diversity on campus,” said former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. “Did they follow up with any incoming students who posted ‘Defund the Police’? I doubt it.”

Another example of the growing reality that colleges don’t want political diversity on campus. Did they follow up with any incoming students who posted “Defund the Police”? I doubt it. Thankfully she ultimately got in but it shouldn’t have been an issuehttps://t.co/h02xwLR0UV — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 8, 2020

“Marquette Univ. threatened to cancel 18 y/o, incoming freshman Samantha Pfefferle’s admission just for posting a pro-Trump video,” said TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. “She is being attacked online and of course the media & university ignore all of it.”

Marquette Univ. threatened to cancel 18 y/o, incoming freshman Samantha Pfefferle's admission just for posting a pro-Trump video She is being attacked online and of course the media & university ignore all of it@MarquetteU is one of the most disgraceful schools in America RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 8, 2020

The canceling of Samantha Pfefferle comes a week after a Harvard grad Claira Janover posted a TikTok of herself threatening to stab those who say “all lives matter.” There was no reaction or comment from Harvard regarding Janover’s actions. However, she was fired from her job at Deloitte.

Plenty of incoming freshmen and current college students have posted Black Lives Matter related commentary and some share at least one “woke” post with their followers on social media each day. Marquette’s actions infringe upon a student's right to freedom of speech and it's a prime example of the reason why so many young people are afraid to discuss their political beliefs in fear of the consequence.

A Marquette spokeswoman, in an email late Tuesday night, told Empower Wisconsin that the school had not rescinded Pfefferle’s offer, but she said “the admissions team did recently have a conversation with incoming freshman Samantha Pfefferle about statements made on her social media accounts.”

There is currently a petition to stop Marquette from removing Pfefferle from the school that already has collected thousands of signatures.