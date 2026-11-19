A Georgia woman has been convicted of five counts of healthcare fraud.

A federal jury convicted Dee Alice Moton, 53, of Hephzibah, Georgia, following three days of trial.

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Evidence introduced at trial showed that Moton operated a massage therapy clinic in Aiken and submitted more than 66,000 fraudulent bills, stealing over $2.2 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Veterans sought Moton’s treatment for military-related injuries, including injuries from combat deployments. But Moton treated her patients as pawns in her scheme to unlawfully enrich herself.

Moton billed millions of dollars to the VA through its Community Care Network for services she never performed, such as wheelchair therapy for patients not in wheelchairs, aquatic therapy when she did not have a pool, and remote physiologic monitoring when she did not own the equipment to remotely monitor patients.

Additionally, she billed the VA for telehealth visits on the same days she saw patients in person in the office. Evidence presented at trial also showed that she billed for services she and her staff did not have the training or education to provide, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, and office visits that only a qualified health professional could perform. In order to hide her scheme and ensure payment for the services she never rendered, Moton took deliberate steps to override billing safeguards built into the electronic claims processing software used by the VA and altered patient medical records.

“Moton stole millions from taxpayers by exploiting injured veterans, claiming to provide bogus services, like online massages,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will aggressively seek out those who defraud taxpayers and exploit our nation’s veterans.”

66,000 Fraudulent Bills. $2.2M Stolen from the VA. A federal jury has convicted a defendant on five counts of health care fraud. Veterans came to her for treatment of military-related injuries, including injuries from combat deployments. Evidence at trial showed she billed the VA more than 66,000 times and took over $2.2M for services she never provided. Veterans trusted her with their care, and she abused that trust for her own financial benefit. The Fraud Division will always work to protect veterans' benefits and hold accountable those who steal from them. This conviction is thanks to the dedicated work of the prosecutors at @USAO_SC and the investigators at @VetAffairsOIG. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 19, 2026

Moton faces a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution. U.S. District Chief Judge Sherri A. Lydon presided over the trial and will sentence Moton after receiving and reviewing a pre-sentence report from the U.S. Probation Office.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Matthews and Sam Usher prosecuted the case.

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