Alaska Woman Admits Posing As Licensed Social Worker to Bill VA for Millions

An Alaskan woman has pleaded guilty to billing the Veterans Health Administration for more than $2 million in fraudulent claims.

Marianne Rolland, 73, of Anchorage, pled guilty to billing the Veterans Health Administration for more than $2 million in fraudulent claims.

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Court documents say that between 2020 and February 2026, Marianne Rolland, 73, of Anchorage, owned and operated White Raven Healing Services, LLC, and falsely represented herself to the VA as a licensed clinical social worker to fraudulently obtain authorization to provide mental health services to veterans.

In addition, Rolland admitted that she employed an unlicensed individual to conduct mental health counseling and billed the VA as if Rolland provided those services. Rolland also admitted submitting claims using prefilled diagnosis codes without first making a diagnosis, billing for services while she was out of the state and out of the country, falsely claiming in‑person services that were conducted remotely, and falsely billing prolonged service codes.

The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated healthcare benefit program in the United States.

In total, Rolland caused the submission of 2,833 false claims to the Veterans Health Administration, totaling approximately $2.7 million. The Veterans Health Administration paid $1,839,727, which Rolland has agreed to repay as restitution. Under the plea agreement, Rolland will pay $1.1 million toward restitution by the sentencing date.

Rolland faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine a sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing has been set for January 20, 2027, at 10:30 AM.

Fighting Healthcare Fraud: Marianne Rolland of Anchorage, Alaska, pleaded guilty to committing $2 million in healthcare fraud targeting the Veterans Health Administration. Acting as an unlicensed mental health provider, she billed more than 2,800 fraudulent claims. https://t.co/EDP9x91rNo — Veterans Affairs OIG (@VetAffairsOIG) October 21, 2026

The investigation leading to the charges in this case was conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

“Exploiting veterans seeking mental health care and submitting millions of dollars in fraudulent claims is a serious breach of trust,” said Inspector General Cheryl L. Mason of the Department of Veterans Affairs. “The charge and guilty plea underscore the VA OIG’s commitment to patient safety, VA program integrity, and safeguarding taxpayer funds intended to serve veterans. The VA OIG will protect our veterans and pursue those who attempt to take advantage of them.”

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“Combatting fraud, waste and abuse of government benefits is a priority in Alaska and nationally,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska Michael Heyman. “Health care fraud carried out against the Veterans Health Administration is stealing money from taxpayers and robbing veterans of legitimate services.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrea Steward and Jordyn Caldwell are prosecuting the case.

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