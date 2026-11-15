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Michigan Democrat Councilman Who Backed El-Sayed Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 15, 2026 1:00 PM
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Michigan Democrat Councilman Who Backed El-Sayed Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

A Michigan Democrat city council member who endorsed Abdul El-Sayed for Senate has pleaded guilty to election fraud and now faces probation. 

Flint City Councilman Leon El-Alamin has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges and pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges,  MLive reported

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El-Alamin reportedly lied about where he lived to the city. 

El-Alamin filled the seat of Eric Mays, a longtime Flint activist who died in office in 2024. However, he was ousted from the seat during the Nov. 3 election, MLive reported

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD
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