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Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Hours-Long Freeze on US Airspace

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 13, 2026 9:26 PM
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Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Hours-Long Freeze on US Airspace
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

An hours-long ground stop on the nation’s airspace is over, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters on Friday night. 

The ground stop started around 3:30 PM and left many travelers nationwide stranded.  The ground stop measure was precautionary and no one was in any danger, Duffy said. 

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Duffy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke to reporters. The two blamed the ground stop measure on old equipment and denied that the pause on outgoing flights was tied to a Microsoft outage on Thursday. 

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News Topics MARKWAYNE MULLIN | NATIONAL SECURITY | SEAN DUFFY | WHITE HOUSE
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