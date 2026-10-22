Atlanta Fraudster Gets 10-Plus Years for $3 Million PPP Scheme

Ian Jackson, a two-time convicted felon, was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison earlier this week for executing a scheme to steal over $3 million in at least 15 fraudulent pandemic loans.

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Court records say that Jackson spearheaded a conspiracy that recruited at least nine business owners to submit fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications containing falsified payroll information and concocted IRS tax forms to multiple banks. After each business received $300,000 in PPP money, the business owners wrote “payroll” checks to individuals who did not work for their businesses and then kept or split the stolen government funds, with Jackson receiving a share.

“Jackson recruited accomplices to manipulate pandemic relief programs, stealing more than $3 million earmarked for small business owners who suffered from the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Through the persistent efforts of law enforcement, we will continue to hold accountable the fraudsters who exploited the COVID pandemic to steal from taxpayers.”

In addition to the initial PPP conspiracy, Jackson also (1) used a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license to apply for approximately $100,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and PPP loans; (2) conspired to apply for a $237,500 fraudulent PPP loan with fabricated tax forms and a doctored bank statement; and (3) fraudulently obtained a $240,035 PPP loan and $125,000 in EIDL loans and grants. Jackson then spent the fraud proceeds on personal expenses, including restaurant dining, spa services, phone and credit card bills, and travel to Aruba.

Today, U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Ian Patrick Jackson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, to ten years and ten months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. On June 30, 2026, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, two counts of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Bethany L. Rupert and Deputy Chief Lyndie Freeman of the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s Public Trust and Financial Integrity Section prosecuted the case. Deputy Chief Matthew Reilly of the Fraud Division’s Public Trust and Financial Integrity Section, former Special Assistant United States Attorney Diane C. Schulman, and former Assistant United States Attorney Christopher J. Huber also assisted in the investigation and the prosecution of the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted Pandemic Program fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or via the SBA Office of the Inspector General Complaint Submission at: https://sbax.sba.gov/oigcss.

“Jackson treated pandemic relief as a personal payday, stealing millions intended to keep American small businesses afloat,” said SBA Inspector General William W. Kirk. “To those who think they can steal taxpayer dollars and escape accountability: We know who you are. We know where you live. And we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring you to justice.”

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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“Jackson’s decision to orchestrate a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme despite his prior felony convictions for fraud demonstrates a blatant disregard for the law and the American taxpayers he victimized,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “He exploited programs designed to help businesses survive a national crisis for his own personal gain. The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue those who abuse public trust and hold them accountable, regardless of their criminal history.”

For further information, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6185. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.

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