Well, first, where’s the lie? I don’t detect any lies in what sportscaster Bob Costas is saying about Joe Biden holding the Democrat Party hostage in 2024. He did. And he also said what any voter would know by just watching the former failed president shuffle about: he was too old and frail to do the job. He was ahead of his skis, out of his depth, and incapable of doing the job. We'll likely never know the full picture, but the waning months of this train wreck of a presidency were certainly guided by people who weren’t elected by the American people.

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Costas isn’t a political guy when it comes to the media, but even he knew Joe wasn’t fit to serve another term, adding that a 12-year-old could see it during his interview with Katie Couric.

Bob Costas tells Katie Couric that Joe Biden effectively held Democrats "hostage" by running again, and that a 12-year-old could have seen he was unfit. Costas: "a reasonably aware 12 year old could have seen that he did not have the vigor and aptitude to campaign effectively." He called it "irresponsible." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

Yet, the famed sportscaster also took a swipe at our Scott Jennings, which wasn’t cool, though not unexpected.

👋 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 19, 2026

Costas decided to use a halftime break to spew nonsense about gun culture in December 2012, specifically after the tragic murder-suicide of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher and his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins. Costas said that he should’ve clarified and spokenn specifically about gun culture (via NBC News):

NBC broadcaster Bob Costas advocates for gun control at halftime of Sunday night game: http://t.co/jNeHg198 - VW — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2012

Flashback to December 2nd 2012: Bob Costas' monologue on gun control preceding Sunday Night football These shootings made Costas so made he tore his hair out. Or he just went bald and now he wears a terrible toupee. That's one of the reasons why they call him big wig https://t.co/flwEVlA44X — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 10, 2024

"What I was talking about here – and I’m sorry if that wasn’t clear to everybody – was a gun culture," Costas said on MSNBC’s “Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” referring to comments he made during his weekly half-time slot on NBC's Sunday Night Football. "I never mentioned the Second Amendment. I never used the words gun control. People inferred that. Now, do I believe that we need more comprehensive and sensible gun control? Yes I do. That doesn’t mean repeal the Second Amendment." Costas sparked a firestorm when he read from a column written by Fox Sports columnist Jason Whitlock, saying: "If Jovan Belcher didn't possess a gun, he and Kasandra Perkins would both be alive today." Belcher, a Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend Kasandra Perkins on Saturday, before fatally shooting himself. The gun he used was registered legally, police confirmed …

Belcher was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy before his death.

Yet, on this point, Costas was right about Biden. It forced Democrats to defend the indefensible about his health, which was exposed when Donald Trump wiped the floor with him on CNN in June 2024. Now, with no defense, Biden held his party hostage, even as it became clear he lacked the support to continue. The COVID infection that led to the cancellation of a Nevada trip only reinforced the narrative that he couldn’t do the job.

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Then again, I still think a Democrat defeat was already a foregone conclusion.

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