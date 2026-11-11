Joe Biden: I Didn't Think My Disastrous Debate With Trump Wasn't Consequential

It’s a tale of two Bidens. Jill believes her husband’s 2024 debate was so catastrophic that he must have been drugged. Whether she did it accidentally remains a mystery — Joe had a cold and might have taken a sleeping agent instead of cold medicine, or his drink might have been laced. Meanwhile, Joe Biden couldn’t care less. I believe he used the phrase “not very consequential.”

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“To me, it was not very consequential. First of all, I thought there would be another debate, which there wasn’t. Notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential,” said the failed president.

Joe Biden now claims his 2024 presidential debate against President Trump, which forced him to drop out of the race, was not very consequential: “To me it was not very consequential. First of all I thought there would be another debate, which there wasn’t. Notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.” Just 24 days after the “not very consequential” presidential debate, Joe Biden ended his campaign for President. — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 11, 2026

Biden says his disastrous 2024 debate against Trump was "not very consequential." He ended his re-election campaign just 24 days later amid pressure from Democrats. The remarks drew criticism from Ron DeSantis and conservative commentators. Full story here https://t.co/BoWcZtOblx — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 11, 2026

Well, we know how things turn out when you go with your gut, Joe — it’s a total disaster. Perhaps after this disastrous debate, you should’ve listened to your inner circle. Oh wait, I forgot it was stacked with ‘yes men’ who told you the polls were wrong, leading Nancy Pelosi to wreck your entire political operation in less than a week.

Think about that for a second: Pelosi, who wasn’t in the leadership, outmaneuvered the White House. Perhaps that’s why she wasn’t worried when Biden wouldn’t budge despite numerous calls for him to drop his reelection bid, especially after Chuck Schumer visited him. She knew Biden’s White House team was milquetoast.

It speaks to Joe’s assessment of situations, and if he can’t understand that his debate was an election-killing event, it helps explain many of his presidency's failures, along with his mental state.

Joe, the entire media and Democrat Party apparatus said you were vibrant and sharp as a tack, and then you showed the entire audience that was a ruse, coming off as a brain-dead mudskipper for 90 minutes.

“Not very consequential”—the arrogance of this man is beyond words. It’s also grossly unearned, since he’s done virtually nothing other than be regarded as too slow and stupid to be president, and he only got there because of a pandemic, when election integrity protocols were less than stellar.

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